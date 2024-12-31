Ed Davey urges Labour to be faster and bolder to deliver ‘real change’ in 2025

Sir Ed Davey will call on Labour to “be much bolder” to deliver “real change” and tackle the challenges facing the UK in 2025.

The Lib Dem leader will also say in his New Year’s message that instability and insecurity around the world has been “made worse” by Donald Trump’s re-election.

Sir Ed is looking forward to the next year with “genuine hope”, he will say, as the UK has “the people, the grit, the talent, the businesses – and the right values, to change things for the better”.

Sir Ed Davey arrives for a visit to Pamington Farm Christmas Tree Centre in Pamington, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But what we need this year is the Government to show the urgency and ambition this moment demands.

“Because I’m afraid that we haven’t seen anything like the real change from this Government on the scale the British people are yearning for,” Sir Ed will say.

The Lib Dems will seek to make gains from the Tories in the local elections in May after winning Conservative seats in the general election.

“We will also keep pushing the Labour Government to act faster and be much bolder – on everything from the NHS and care to Europe and political reform,” Sir Ed will add.

He will say 2024 has been a “difficult year” in many ways as people struggled with the cost of living and the war in Ukraine and humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon continued, while the effects of climate change were felt in flooding and wildfires.

“So much instability and insecurity – all made worse by Donald Trump’s victory in November.

“But despite all that, I think we can all look forward to 2025 with genuine hope.

“Hope, because I know that the UK can rise to these challenges – at home and abroad.”