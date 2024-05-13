Ed Harris to Direct Nick Nolte, Owen Teague and Bill Murray in ‘The Ploughmen’ for Concourse

Ed Harris — recently seen starring alongside Kristen Stewart in “Love Lies Bleeding” — is getting back behind the camera to direct his own adaptation of Kim Zupan’s acclaimed novel “The Ploughmen.” Owen Teague, currently playing the lead in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” Nick Nolte and Bill Murray have come on board to star in the neo-noir crime thriller, which will go into production in Montana this Fall. Amy Madigan and Lily Harris are also set for the film.

“The Ploughmen” will mark Harris’ third feature as director after his Western “Appaloosa” and multi-Oscar nominated “Pollock.” Described being in the vein of “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River,” the film is set in the wilderness of Montana, where a strange friendship develops between a haunted young deputy sheriff and a notorious old murderer. John Gload (Nolte) is a killer so adept at his job that only now has he been apprehended. Val Millimaki (Teague) is low man in the Copper County Sheriff department. As Val continues his unlucky streak of finding dead bodies, Sheriff (Murray) puts him on night duty to try and get Gload to reveal his past. Val finds much in common with his prisoner, and dangerously seeks counsel from him.

More from Variety

Harris, Ginger Sledge (“Appaloosa,” “Where’d You Go Bernadette”), Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures (“To Leslie”), and Robert Knott (“Appaloosa”) are producers, alongside Matthew Shreder and Grant Mohrman as executive producers. Concourse Media and CAA Media Finance are co-representing domestic rights, with Concourse handling international and launching sales launching at Cannes.

“Been trying to get this film made for a while,” said Harris, whose career spans five decades and four Oscar nominations. “It’s worth the wait to tell this intriguing story with a great cast and crew and the beauty of Montana.”

Concourse is a film finance and distribution company that has distributed over 50 feature films since 2011. Titles include “Chief of Station,” starring Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko; “Sovereign,” starring Nick Offerman and Dennis Quaid; “Percy vs. Goliath,” starring Christopher Walken; and “The Little Hours” starring Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and John C. Reilly.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.