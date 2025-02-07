Ed Miliband says he abides by collective responsibility on Heathrow expansion

Ed Miliband has said that he abides “by collective responsibility” when asked if he personally backs a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

Expanding Heathrow to build a third runway was among a throng of major projects Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would support, in a speech last week aimed at unlocking economic growth.

Energy Secretary Mr Miliband had previously opposed plans to expand the airport.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, the former Labour leader was asked if he is for the plans or “just going along with the crowd”.

Mr Miliband highlighted collective decisions (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “I’m part of a Government that has said it wants to invite applications from Heathrow for a third runway and it’s got to pass strict environmental conditions and meet our carbon budgets.

“Obviously I’m part of the Government and I abide by collective responsibility.”

Pushed again on whether he is in favour of the plans, Mr Miliband said: “I’m part of a Government that has that position,” and later added: “I was part of the decision-making process and the decision is as Rachel Reeves set it out, that’s the collective decision of the Government”.

Mr Miliband voted against Heathrow expansion in a Commons vote in June 2018.

Downing Street said on Friday the Government is “confident” that airport expansion will be able to be “delivered in line with the UK’s legally-binding climate change commitments”.

Asked whether the Government is 100% confident that a third runway at Heathrow could be consistent with climate targets, a Number 10 spokesman said: “The Government has to take big decisions that are in the national interest, we don’t accept there’s a trade-off between growth and meeting our climate commitments; our growth and net zero commitments go hand in hand.

“So, we can’t always say no to infrastructure investment, whether it’s a wind farm, train line or an airport expansion.”

The spokesman said Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her recent speech was “very clear that any airport expansion proposals need to demonstrate that they contribute to economic growth and be delivered in line with the UK’s legally-binding climate change commitments.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to see that happen.”

The Cabinet minister – in charge of the Government’s policy on energy security and net zero – told MPs last week that an expansion will only take place if it is within climate targets.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the Government supports the third runway (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Speaking at energy questions on Tuesday morning, the Energy Secretary said the extension of any airport would have to meet existing carbon budgets and environmental restrictions.

Responding to a question from Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer on whether the airport expansion plans would meet climate obligations, Mr Miliband said: “Any aviation expansion – this is the point the Chancellor made last week – has to take place within carbon budgets and within environmental limits.

“What I would just say to her also is that in six months, this Government has achieved certainly more than the last government did in 14 years.

“We’ve lifted the on-shore wind ban, we’ve consented nearly 3GW of solar, GB Energy, the National Wealth Fund, the most successful renewables auction in history. This Government is delivering on clean power.”