Ed Sheeran announces final European dates for Mathematics Tour

The British hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he will be embarking on another European leg of his Mathematics Tour in May 2025. "In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end ! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven't been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year.” "It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play..."