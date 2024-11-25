Ed Sheeran buys luxury West End office block
The singer splashed £8.25million ($10.4 million) on the prime real estate in the heart of London's Soho. According to The Sun, a description of the refurbished office space which can accommodate up to 50 desks, has "a refined design with great natural light across an open-plan arrangement with fitted kitchenette and breakfast bar, bespoke glass phone booths and meeting rooms, all finished to an exquisite quality". The Shape Of You hitmaker has added the office block to his ever-expanding property portfolio.