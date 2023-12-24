Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa among stars to share holiday messages on Christmas Eve

Ed Sheeran, Kris Jenner and Dua Lipa are among the host of famous faces who have shared holiday messages before Christmas Day.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also posted photos of their families getting into the festive spirit on Christmas Eve.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran shared a video of him playing guitar and signing his track Merry Christmas to his fans on Instagram, captioning the post: “Merry Christmas everyone, thank you for everything this year xx”

Reality star Jenner posted a series of throwback photos to her page which featured her famous daughters wearing different matching outfits from past Christmases to mark the occasion, writing alongside it: “Merry Christmas everyone”.

Among the pictures, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian could be seen in co-ordinated black and white checked dresses with large red bows while another saw Kylie and Kendall Jenner in matching red trousers and hooded jackets.

Pop star Lipa sent a message of “love light health and happiness for the year ahead” to her followers.

Alongside a photo of her stretching in bed with an ornately decorated wall behind her, she wrote: “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu”.

Hague posted two similar photos of her and her fiance Fury wearing festive pyjamas as they kissed on their sofa from this year and last Christmas.

However, in the most recent picture boxer Fury can be seen cradling their daughter Bambi, who they welcomed this year.

Hague captioned the post “365 days later” to highlight the new addition to their family.

In a joint post, Rochelle and Marvin Humes shared a carousel of photos of their three children donning matching green pyjamas with a Santa Claus pattern.

Story continues

Alongside the images, they wrote: “The magic of Christmas Eve is unmatched”.

Singer-turned-designer Beckham also posted images of her husband David and children meeting a Santa Claus dressed in a bright red suit with white fur trim.

Former England captain David could be seen grinning in a Santa hat with his arm around Father Christmas while their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz also featured in photos with Saint Nick.

Twin brothers Jedward treated their fans to a video of them singing an acoustic rendition of Hallelujah.

As one of the singers played guitar, while dressed in a blue patterned blazer and red shirt, the other waved a sparkler in the background in front of a Christmas tree, while donning a black shirt and purple blazer.

“You’re a Miracle! Hallelujah! Happy Christmas”, they wrote alongside the video.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman also wished his followers a “Merry Christmas Eve” with a photo of him posing beside a large, brightly-lit Christmas tree with a host of presents lining the base.