Ed Sheeran records Christmas song for ‘heartwarmingly funny’ Richard Curtis film

Ed Sheeran has written and recorded a new original song for a new Christmas film from Richard Curtis.

The track Under The Tree will feature in the upcoming animated film That Christmas, which features the voice of Succession star Brian Cox as Santa.

It will also feature the voices of Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw, former Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker and Love Actually’s Bill Nighy, who play the residents of a charming Suffolk seaside town where things get turned upside down one Christmas.

Curtis is best known for his romantic comedies including Love Actually, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Notting Hill, and About Time, and adapted the new story from his children’s book series.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sheeran said he has been friends with Curtis “for years”, having previously appeared in the fellow Suffolk-based star’s music film Yesterday, and they have carried out charity work together.

The singer, 33, added: “He came to me two years ago to play me the rough of That Christmas. It was just sketches and voices, but it blew me away.

“So emotional, yet so heartwarmingly funny, like all Richard Curtis movies. I find since having kids, there’s a real lack of great animated children’s Christmas movies, so I thought this was such an amazing thing to make and put into the world.

“The scene that we wrote this song for is so heartbreaking, but so real for many people at Christmas, spending it without the ones they love, for so many reasons.

“I got to work with my older brother on this which is such a rarity and a gift to work so closely with my only sibling. It felt so good to create something my children would watch, with their uncle, based in the country they live in.

“I find it mad that there isn’t more animated Christmas films for kids, but this is going to become a holiday staple, at least in our household.

“Hope everyone loves it, and enjoys the song, we had such a great time creating it.”

Ed Sheeran has an honorary degree from the University of Suffolk for his ‘outstanding contribution to music’ (Chris Radburn/PA)

Sheeran has provided the music for Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit film series, romantic movie The Fault In Our Stars, HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones and AppleTV+ sports comedy Ted Lasso.

He also had a festive-themed chart-topper with Sir Elton John, with Merry Christmas, in December 2021 and the two also appeared on that year’s Christmas number one Sausage Rolls For Everyone with YouTuber LadBaby.

Curtis said: “I’m so thrilled to have Ed’s beautiful song in our movie.

“It’s a film set in Suffolk … Ed lives in and loves Suffolk and completely understood the pitch and tone of what we were trying to do.

“We’ve been friends for many years and – especially now that he’s a husband and a father – it’s really lovely to have him play such a key part in this film about love, children and family.

“And, of course, even if he wasn’t a friend and didn’t love Suffolk, how marvellous to have a wonderful new song by one of the greatest British songwriters ever.”

The animated festive feature, co-written and co-executive produced by Richard Curtis, is adapted from his children’s book series (Netflix/PA)

Sheeran, who has two daughters with wife Cherry Seaborn, lives near Framlingham in Suffolk where he grew up.

He is also a big supporter of the county’s football club Ipswich Town, and sponsors their shirts, and in 2015 received a degree from University Campus Suffolk (UCS) for his “outstanding contribution to music”.

That Christmas is directed by How To Train Your Dragon animator Simon Otto, and also includes a score from composer John Powell.

Powell received Bafta nominations for films including Happy Feet and How To Train Your Dragon.

That Christmas will air on Netflix later this year.