Ed Sheeran Serenades Passing Runner While Filming a Video on a Canal: 'Any Requests?'

The artist was seemingly filming his own video at the time of the interaction

Ed Sheeran and a fan

One fan in the U.K. got an extra special surprise while out for a run — a personal concert from Ed Sheeran.

In Instagram footage shared on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the singer, 33, can be seen floating down a canal on a boat while filming a video when he notices a lone runner jogging alongside the vessel on land.

"Hi!" Sheeran says in the video before waving at the passerby and asking "any requests?"

As the runner slows down to match the pace of the boat, she can be heard saying, "Can you do 'Tenerife Sea'?" prompting Sheeran to immediately begin belting out the hit song while strumming his acoustic guitar. The runner then whips out her phone to record the special moment.

After finishing the song, Sheeran cheerfully waves and says "Have a good rest of your run" as the listener continues on her way.

The artist shared the footage on social media alongside the caption "Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols."

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Awards 2022 on Feb. 8, 2022 in London

Within 10 minutes of Sheeran's post, the runner, identified via her Instagram profile as Nikki Atkins, shared the footage of her perspective of the interaction on her Instagram Stories. Her profile has since been made private.

Alongside the footage, she wrote "@teddysphotos This was so unexpected and so so beautiful. Thank you thank you 🙏."

Akins concluded her post by adding, "This is why we run girls 🫡🏃‍♀️."

