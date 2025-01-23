Ed Sheeran Shuts Down 'Divisive' Reports He Attended JK Rowling's New Year's Eve Party

Ed Sheeran at the Grammys last year via Associated Press

Ed Sheeran has denied reports that he recently attended an event thrown by JK Rowling.

Journalist India Willoughby shared a screenshot earlier this week of an opinion piece claiming that Ed had “brought joy to wounded IDF [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers”. She then alleged he’d also attended a New Year’s Eve party at the home of the Harry Potter author, based on recent reports in the press.

Rowling has become a divisive figure in recent history due to her commentary on the transgender community, and numerous instances of misgendering trans public figures (including India Willoughby).

Ed later responded to both of the claims in India’s post on his Instagram story, insisting: “Respectfully, India Willoughby, and any other journalist who has reported both these stories, neither are true.”

JK Rowling in 2019 via Associated Press

“I spent New Year with my family and friends,” he wrote. “The story about wounded soldiers at my show, was a charity that sourced tickets to my show in Cyprus last year, which was a large scale public concert.”

The Lego House singer added: “This sort of reporting is [divisive] and damaging, please research before you post things.”

A statement from Ed on his IG Stories earlier today. - EDHQ pic.twitter.com/RqNtK05e2l — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) January 21, 2025

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate then responded: “This is great to hear. I used the word ‘reportedly’ about JK Rowling’s NYE party, because it was widely reported by UK and international media at the time.

“I also reached out directly to you in the first [week of January] via Twitter to ask if the story was correct – but no reply. Delighted to hear you didn’t go!”

“Delighted I can still be an Ed Sheeran fan,” she added in a follow-up post.

Here’s my original tweet asking directly. I note the Daily Express has now removed their made-up story. Delighted I can still be an @edsheeran fan 😊✌️❤️🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/oMN9KhxrTC — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 21, 2025

According to People magazine, the original story was first published in The Sun.

The tabloid’s article on Rowling’s party is still live, but makes no reference to Ed Sheeran, having been updated five days after it was originally published on New Year’s Day.

