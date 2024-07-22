Ed Sheeran under fire for posing with Johnny Depp in backstage photo

Ed Sheeran under fire for posing with Johnny Depp in backstage photo

Ed Sheeran is facing criticism after he was photographed with Johnny Depp backstage at Andrea Bocelli’s concert series.

Both Sheeran, 33, and Depp, 61, alongside actor Russell Crowe, 60, recently featured as special guests at the renowned Italian tenor’s three-day Tuscan event in celebration of his 30th anniversary in music.

On Thursday (July 18), the day after the show, Crowe posted a picture of him sharing a Guinness backstage with Depp and Sheeran.

“Teatro del Silenzio backstage shenanigans with Teddy & Johnny,” the Gladiator star captioned the tweet. “Lubrication by Guinness. Perfect. Grazie Millie Maestro Andrea Bocelli. What an incredible experience.”

Several X users have since reacted to the post, calling out Sheeran and Crowe for “hanging out” with Depp.

“I sometimes can’t defend other men,” one person wrote.

Teatro del Silenzio backstage shenanigans with Teddy & Johnny.

Lubrication by Guinness.

Perfect.

Grazie Millie Maestro Andrea Bocelli. What an incredible experience. pic.twitter.com/plEbq1LMwj — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2024

“Oh, Ed Sheeran,” another said, alongside a GIF of Tyra Banks shouting. “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!”

“Nooooooooooo omfg we lost one today kids. ed, how could you do this to me??????” A third wrote.

“Ed sheeran is not a girl’s girl... Johnny Depp is a vile human being,” wrote a fourth.

Ed Sheeran and Johnny Depp were both invited to perform at Andrea Bocelli’s concert series (Getty Images)

In 2022, Depp won his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp previously lost his libel battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper in 2020 over an article that claimed he was a “wife beater.”

Since the trials, he’s been working to repair his image and acting career.

Ahead of his guest performance at Bocelli’s concert, Bocelli declared Depp “a disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist’s musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere.”

During the show, Depp joined Bocelli on stage, where they both honored the late Jeff Beck, who died suddenly in January 2023 after contracting bacterial meningitis. Depp played the guitar, while Bocelli sang “En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor,” the song Depp and Beck reportedly performed for Bocelli when they visited him years ago.

Earlier this month, while accepting the award for Best Actor for his performance in Maïwenn’s historical drama Jeanne Du Barry at the National Film Awards, Depp addressed his “sometimes tragic” Hollywood career.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you today. I feel very lucky, and I feel very honored that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do,” he said in a pre-recorded video played at the ceremony.

“It’s always especially humbling when recognition for your endeavors comes directly from the hearts of the people, the hearts and minds who’ve joined me on this long mystical, magical, sometimes tragic – yet never boring journey,” Depp added.

“I can’t thank you all enough for continuing to allow me to tell the stories that I feel are necessary to be told. And for having stuck with me and my curious collection of characters over these many years.”