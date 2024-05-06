Ed Sheeran Takes 'Hot Lap' with F1 Driver George Russell in Miami: 'That Was Really F---ed Up'

"I obviously loved it look at my face," the "Bad Habits" singer joked in the caption

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Ed Sheeran and George Russell at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Ed Sheeran had the ride of a lifetime in Miami!

The singer, 33, was in Miami, Florida for the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on Friday, May 3.

He shared some of his racing adventures on Instagram on Sunday, May 5 when he jointly posted a video with F1 and others taking a "hot lap" with British race car driver George Russell.

"@georgerussell63 took me on a hot lap in Miami. I obviously loved it look at my face," Sheeran wrote in the caption of the video.

The video shows the men embracing before getting in the car where the 26-year-old F1 driver told the "Perfect" singer: "You can do one of two things — you can go fast or you can go sideways." The musician and father of two said he'd like to experience both.

"Just shout if you're not feeling good," said Russell before he began to drive.

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Ed Sheeran and George Russell at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in Miami on May 3, 2024

But in text overlay in the hysterical video, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer wrote that he was "Lying" or "Very not good" every time the Mercedes driver checked on him and he indicated he was fine.

Sheeran laughed uncomfortably as they sped down the track, cursing and appearing nervous and as though he may vomit. Beside him while driving, Russell spoke to the singer conversationally about the speed they were going.

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami on May 3, 2024

"I can't believe you do that day in and day out," the guitarist said, after showing the race car driver and him shaking hands at the end of the ride.

"That was really f---ed up," he added when the ride came to an end in a clip shown at the beginning of the video.

Later, while reflecting on the ride, Sheeran told a group of people, "I found the acceleration worse than the brakes because the brakes is like, 'I am now safe.'"

The F1 Miami Grand Prix races in early May drew other musicians like Ludacris and Camila Cabello to the South Beach city to party, perform and watch drivers compete.

