Ed Sheeran: I wish I wasn’t on new Band Aid song

Ed Sheeran performed on the charity single 10 years ago but was not asked permission to use his voice on the new ‘ultimate mix’ - Brendan McDermid

Ed Sheeran is unhappy his vocals have been used on a Band Aid 40th anniversary single, suggesting the initiative perpetuates “damaging stereotypes” of Africa.

The singer performed on a 2014 version of Do They Know It’s Christmas?, alongside One Direction, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

To mark 40 years since Sir Bob Geldof put the original single together, a new “ultimate mix” is being released which blends the different versions.

However, Sheeran said in a post on Instagram: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed… This is just my personal stance. I’m hoping it’s a forward looking one. Love to all x.”

Ed Sheeran (pictured right) recording the single Do They Know It’s Christmas in 2014 - Band Aid

Sheeran said the issue has been “eloquently explained” by the British-Ghanaian songwriter and rapper Fuse ODG, who is a friend of his.

He linked to a post in which Fuse ODG wrote: “Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa. While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.”

Bob Geldof (left) put the original single together in 1984 however, Sheeran (right) did not give permission for his vocals to be used in the 2024 version - Dave J Hogan

The artist, who collaborated with Sheeran on a 2017 record, said in an accompanying video: “I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Uncle Bob has decided to release another version of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? And I’m p—ed because I thought he learned his lesson the last time.”

Fuse said of the charity project: “I know they might have gained public sympathy, people might have donated their £2 a month and they probably feel sorry for the continent and people in Africa but they would never go there, they would never invest in the continent, missing the opportunity to truly uplift and support the continent.”

He added: “It’s imperative that as Africans we take back control of our narrative and our story.”

Band Aid recording the first ever single in 1984 in aid of the Ethiopian famine appeal - Brian Aris/BBC

The original Band Aid single was released in 1984 and raised around £8 million for famine relief in Ethiopia, followed by the 1985 Live Aid concert.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? was subsequently re-recorded in 1989, 2004 and 2014. The 2014 version on which Sheeran appeared raised money for countries affected by the Ebola virus.

That year, Sir Bob addressed criticism, saying: “Where Band Aid is effective is that it creates all this noise. It creates this argument, it creates this debate. People find it very hard to understand that I love the level of criticism. I personally enjoy it.”

To those who believe that the song’s lyrics are patronising, he said: “It’s a pop song, not a doctoral thesis.”

The new “ultimate mix” will launch on November 25, the 40th anniversary of the original song being recorded.