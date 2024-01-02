EDCNS report reveals 187 businesses now operating in Tay

Tay council recently received a taste of what businesses were located in the township, and while the sample size was small, the flavours were strong.

A 2023 business retention and expansion presentation by Suzanne McCrimmon, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe, revealed 187 businesses in Tay Township although only 20 per cent responded to being contacted.

“When I started here 18 months ago, (the business retention and expansion program) was the first thing I was asked to do,” said McCrimmon. She admitted that despite the composition of large companies, private, home-based businesses, and others being contacted in the height of the summer season, “it was difficult to get a hold of a lot of people, actually.”

Of the township’s 187 businesses, the largest numbers listed in the presentation included 21 for food and drink, 17 retail, 16 miscellaneous services, 12 animal services and 12 contractors.

However, of the 20 per cent of respondents McCrimmon noted, “that’s a low number but… they gave us really good data.”

She stated that the number of responses was expected for a new business retention and expansion program. Just five businesses chose not to participate in the survey, and while 146 responses were pending, 36 replies provided the information within the presentation.

Employees numbered highest in the food and drink, health and wellness and contractor sectors, with full-time employees consisting of the majority of those positions.

Notably, the largest barrier indicated in the survey as per hiring a new position was due to a lack of skill, as well as lack of education, on behalf of applicants.

“We’re hearing this everywhere; the lack of skills and of soft-skills,” said McCrimmon. “The follow-up question of co-op, internship and apprenticeship programs (with 83 per cent of Tay respondents not currently participating) was really insightful because they were all very willing to participate in that type of program – which is available through Simcoe Muskoka Skillforce. They have a lot of those programs that are available for employers to take advantage of at no cost.”

Plans through to the end of 2024 showed that a large number of respondents intended to remain the same (39 per cent) or expand (28 per cent) their businesses in Tay Township.

Problem areas noted by respondents included being negatively affected by availability of public transportation, as well as a lack of cell coverage and high-speed internet availability.

McCrimmon informed Tay council that the EDCNS intended to follow up with in-person visits for businesses the organization were unable to contact. She offered that a “very simple” 10-question survey would be most helpful.

“I think council can set those questions so that you get the answers that you need on how to move businesses forward," she said.

“This is how a BR&E can be very successful – because you have this incredible business list right now. It’s very rare that a community gets such a deep dive of the businesses they have in the community."

Of interest was a comment McCrimmon made to council that home-based businesses in Tay weren’t nervous to speak up to the municipality.

Coun. Paul Raymond countered that with his own observations from operating a home-based business for decades.

“I think we need to take a look at – as a community and as council – maybe putting some effort into identifying somebody on staff that could start fielding some inquiries for businesses,” said Raymond. “I know a lot of people in Tay Township that are also home-based and I don’t think they would’ve participated in this for a lot of different reasons.

"Talking with them, I do understand some of the things that they look at – and believe it or not one of the biggest fallacies is they don’t want to identify themselves because they’re scared they don’t have the business licence to operate in Tay. And if we could work on dispelling that requirement, we might get more input on some of these surveys.”

Council thanked McCrimmon for her presentation, and added they looked forward to a future accompanying report.

The Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe 2023 business retention and expansion presentation can be found in the council agenda on the Tay Township website.

Tay council meets for committee of the whole meetings every second Wednesday of the month, and regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca