Eddie Hearn reveals huge Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 plan but issues warning

Eddie Hearn wants to revisit the prospect of Katie Taylor fighting at Croke Park, amid talks of a potential trilogy bout with Amanda Serrano.

Taylor is 2-0 against Serrano, having narrowly beaten the Puerto Rican in 2022 and again this month. The Irish legend’s victory in the rematch proved especially controversial among some fans, leading both fighters to express interest in a third clash.

And promoter Hearn is keen to bring that fight to Dublin’s Croke Park, after failed attempts to book the fight in the stadium last year, to reward one of the defining figures in the history of Irish sport.

Before Taylor avenged a loss to Chantelle Cameron, beating the Englishwoman at Dublin’s 3Arena 12 months ago, Hearn sought to stage that rematch at Croke Park – but a deal could not be struck.

Hearn told the BBC this week: “I think a third fight with Amanda, given the viewership on Netflix and the success of the first fight, would result in not just the biggest female fight of all time but one of the biggest fights of all time.

“The reality is that Katie hasn’t got many fights left, but the trilogy with Chantelle Cameron is also definitely a fight Katie wants.

Taylor beat Serrano for a second time in Arlington, Texas this month (Getty Images)

“I don’t want to get too excited over [Croke Park], because we’ve been there before, but if we’re ever going to do it, it would be on the back of a fight and viewership like [Taylor vs Serrano 2]. [That could] kick Croke Park over the line.”

Croke Park holds 82,000 fans, and the venue might just sell out if Taylor fights there – regardless of whether she faces Serrano or Cameron.

Taylor, 38, retained the undisputed lightweight titles against Serrano, 36, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2022. She won a split decision that night, before winning the rematch via unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super-lightweight belts – at Dallas’s AT&T Stadium, in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

The rematch between Taylor and Serrano, who is the unified featherweight champion, reportedly averaged 74m viewers globally, making it the most-watched women’s sporting event of all time.