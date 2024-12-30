Eddie Marsan says he wants to share OBE with Bethnal Green and family

Actor Eddie Marsan said he wants to share his honour for services to drama with “my wife, my family and the people I grew up with in Bethnal Green” after becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The 56-year-old, recognised in the New Year Honours, is known for roles including Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch in the biopic Back To Black (2024), villain Kenneth ‘Red’ Parker Jr in Hancock (2008), and magician Gilbert Norrell in BBC fantasy series Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Marsan said: “I am shocked, delighted and deeply honoured to receive this award.

“I am only in this position because of the constant love and support of my wife, my family and the people I grew up with in Bethnal Green, so I share this with them all.”

Born in Stepney, London, in 1968, Marsan, the son of a lorry driver and school dinner lady, was raised in a Bethnal Green council estate.

Eddie Marsan’s film roles include V For Vendetta, The World’s End and Vera Drake (Ian West/PA)

He attended Raine’s Foundation School, leaving at the age of 16 to begin a short-lived stint doing an apprenticeship as a printer, before beginning his career in theatre.

Marsan went on to train at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, before getting a place at the Kogan Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has since been retitled The School of the Science of Acting.

At the start of his on-screen career, he appeared in soaps Casualty, The Bill and Grange Hill, after making his first television appearance as a “yob” in comedy series The Piglet Files in 1992.

As unstable driving instructor Scott in comedy drama Happy-Go-Lucky (2008), he won the London Film Critics Circle Award and the National Society of Film Critics Award for best supporting actor.

In 2011, he starred as the abusive husband of Oscar winner Olivia Colman’s character in drama film Tyrannosaur, which won a Bafta gong for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

Marsan has had other notable roles in V For Vendetta (2006), The World’s End (2013), Vera Drake (2004), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Miami Vice (2006), and as Inspector Lestrade in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009), and Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2011).

Between 2013 and 2020 he appeared in US crime drama series Ray Donovan, as the main character’s brother Terry Donovan, who was a former boxer who suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Most recently, the actor appeared in three episodes of the Netflix drama Heartstopper as therapist Geoff, in the latest series of Channel 4 drama Suspect as Dr Alistair Underwood, and in Guy Ritchie film The Gentlemen.

He was also anti-fascist activist Soly Malinovsky in the BBC adaptation of the novel Ridley Road (2021), and appeared as a crime boss in science fiction Amazon series The Power, which explores a fictional world in which young women discover they can release electrical jolts from their fingertips.

Other roles have included US politician Paul Wolfowitz in 2018’s Vice, King Henry VIII’s adviser Edward Seymour in 2024’s Firebrand, and as Nazi Heinrich Himmler in 2016’s The Exception.

At the 2022 Bafta Cymru Awards, he was nominated for a best actor prize for his role in Wales-filmed mystery series The Pact.

Marsan married make-up artist Janine Schneider in 2002, and the pair have four children.

He is also a humanist and was appointed a patron of Humanists UK in 2015 for his exploration of the human condition through the arts.

Throughout his career, Marsan has been critical of the lack of representation of working-class people in the arts, telling BBC Radio 5 Live in 2015 that too many dramas were written from “the white, privileged, middle class perspective”.

He has also spoken out against a lack of help following his son’s diagnosis with Tourette’s syndrome, telling BBC Breakfast earlier this year that there is “very little help” for children who have the condition which can cause vocal and physical tics.