Eddie Murphy told Martin Lawrence he has to pay for their kids' wedding, the “Bad Boys” star says

Thanks to Martin Lawrence, father of 10 Eddie Murphy has one less wedding to pay for.

Lawrence has to pick up the tab for the nuptials of his daughter Jasmin Lawrence and Murphy's son Eric Murphy, the Bad Boys film franchise star revealed Thursday on iHeartRadio's Big Boy's Neighborhood.

"Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it," Lawrence said when he was asked about which of them would finance the big event. "He said I gotta pay for it, 'cause he paid for his last daughter's wedding — like the last six weddings — but he said it's my turn now."

Lawrence, the father of three daughters, added that he doesn't mind the traditional approach of the bride's family paying.

The offspring of Lawrence and Murphy began dating in 2021 and were engaged just last month, sharing the romantic moment on social media.

Jasmin Lawrence/Instagram; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, the kids of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, are getting married

Lawrence has known Murphy for decades, and even played one of his closest friends in the 1992 movie Boomerang.

The Martin star is the father of three daughters. Jasmin, whose mother is his ex-wife Patricia Southall, is the eldest. He shares Iyanna, 24, and Amara, 22, with Shamicka Gibbs, whom he married in 2010, according to PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Murphy has six daughters and four sons between the ages 6 and 35: He and his wife Paige Butcher share daughter Izzy Oona, 8, and son Max Charles, 6. He shares five children with ex-wife Nicole Murphy: son Myles, 32, and daughters Bella, 22; Zola, 24; Shayne, 30; and Bria, 35. Per the magazine, two sons, Eric, 35, and Christian, 34, are the children of the movie star and former partners Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood. Murphy and Spice Girl Mel B are the parents of Angel, who is 17.



Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence at the 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' world premiere in June 2024

Eric and Jasmin first announced their relationship in June 2021, when Jasmin took to her Instagram to wish Eric a happy birthday, writing, "Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"



They then started making public appearances together and posting more about their relationship on social media.

In 2022, Martin Lawrence joked about Eric and Jasmin's possible future wedding on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, "Imma try to get Eddie to pay for it." This past June, Eddie Murphy celebrated Eric and Jasmin, saying, "They're both beautiful, they look amazing together — and it's funny, everybody’s like, 'What is that baby gonna be funny?'... Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby."

