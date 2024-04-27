Eddie Redmayne: US audiences more ‘generous-spirited’ than ‘reserved’ British theatre-goers

Eddie Redmayne attending the opening nights of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre in New York - Alamy Stock Photo

Eddie Redmayne says that American theatre-goers are more “generous-spirited” and “less reserved” than British audiences.

The British actor and Oscar winner spoke as he enjoys acclaim for his performance in Cabaret on Broadway, after the production had been lavished with praise in London before its transfer.

Redmayne’s performance as the Emcee won him an Olivier for Best Actor, one of seven awards given to the show in Britain.

Yet asked about the differing experiences performing either side of the Atlantic, he said: “It has been interesting. American audiences are, dare I say, more generous-spirited or less reserved.”

Describing how he performs close to theatre-goers and moves among them in the in-the-round production, he said: “That’s my role, to interact with the audience and to kind of creep in amongst them and to play with them, entice and seduce them into the world.

“It’s lovely. In Britain, the British reserve was slightly more on show.

“But for me, I get to play with beautifully generous American audiences every night and it’s just thrilling.”

‘A bit of a shapeshifter’

Redmayne, regarded as one of the best actors of his generation, considers the role of the androgynous Emcee a unique challenge.

“I see him as a bit of a shapeshifter. There’s this one moment when he’s a clown and then he’s almost dressed as a skeleton. And so it’s a lot of make-up and a lot of quick changes.

“The amazing thing about the Emcee in Cabaret and the reason why so many actors are drawn to it is because it’s almost an abstract character.

“He exists in a void in some ways. And so often when you are on stage, the other character in the scene with you is the audience. And at the Kit Kat Club where we’re doing it here in New York, the theatre’s in the round.

“So you enter the theatre through these cavernous tunnels and get taken past bars, singers, musicians and dancers with the idea being that all your memory of 52nd Street and New York life has been left behind and you are really transported into the world of Weimar Germany.”

Redmayne recalled his meeting with Joel Grey, the US actor, who originated the role on Broadway and in Bob Fosse’s 1972 film adaptation, winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award.

Brilliant productions

The actor, speaking to ABC TV’s Live With Mark and Kelly, said: “I think Joel is sort of my icon. I’ve been such a fan of Cabaret for so many years and we sort of stand on the shoulders of these brilliant productions that have come before.

“But he came the other evening and there was this moment when I suddenly saw Joel’s face and he was sitting next to his daughter Jennifer, and we clocked eyes and I was in character and he put his hand on his heart and he sort of pushed his heart towards me. And it was a moment I’ll never forget in my life.

“I felt so lucky that I was in character because if I’d been Eddie, I would’ve been totally screwed.”