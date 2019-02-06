Get An Edge In Your Life To Accomplish Your Goals With ‘Phil In The Blanks’ Podcast

Are you where you want to be in life? Are you working toward what you want?



TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Nowhere to turn but Dr. Phil?



If life has gotten in the way of you accomplishing your goals, Dr. Phil says it’s not too late to get back on track – and he’s going to tell you what you need to do to get an edge in your life in his Living by Design series on the “Phil in the Blanks” podcast.



“I think we should live on purpose, and I want you to figure out who you are and how you got there,” Dr. Phil says. “One year from today, your life is going to be better or worse than it is today – and a big part of whether it’s going to be better or worse is a function of the choices you’re going to make between now and then.”



Dr. Phil devotes his entire “Phil in the Blanks” podcast this week to showing you how you can design your life to get what you want. Learn more and watch a preview of the podcast in the video above.



This week’s episode of “Phil in the Blanks” is available now. Listen and subscribe here.





I Wanted People To Like Me Or Fear Me,’ Shaq Reveals On Dr. Phil’s New Podcast ‘Phil In The Blanks’