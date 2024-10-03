Edgewater Collective hopes to convert former Molholm Elementary School
The Edgewater Collective is hoping to purchase the now closed Molholm Elementary School in Lakewood’s Two Creeks neighborhood to turn it into a community center.
The Edgewater Collective is hoping to purchase the now closed Molholm Elementary School in Lakewood’s Two Creeks neighborhood to turn it into a community center.
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
The former president had a sympathetic audience for his B.S. in Fox Nation's Kellyanne Conway.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A woman associated with MS-13 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for her role in luring four young men to be killed by more than a dozen members of the violent transnational gang in the New York City suburbs.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was rescinded Wednesday for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case killing of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As the sun rose Tuesday, Robert Robinson pulled himself from the sidewalk outside Fort Lauderdale's bus depot. It's where he'd slept — and become a violator of Florida's newest law.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was separately charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution
"My late husband was dying of leukemia, and his religious community made us pay for his 'sin' to save him, and it cost like $5,000."
Rochelle Watts, 35, was found "safe" along with her four children in Australia on Monday, Sept. 30, according to police
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
Const. Boris Borissov, a Toronto police officer found guilty of misusing police resources, falsifying police reports and stealing from dead people, will serve seven years in prison, an Ontario judge ruled Tuesday."Mr. Borissov's conduct in stealing from the very persons he was duty-bound to protect and exploiting the investigative powers with which he was entrusted must be met with a stern denunciatory and deterrent response," said Justice Mary Ellen Misener, who found Borissov guilty of all 15
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
The teenager, whose name was not released by authorities, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July death of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond
Members of Street Team SJ are mourning the sudden death of a homeless man whose amputations due to frostbite last winter sparked outrage and helped prompt changes.The body of Jamie Langille, 44, was discovered in a tent at an encampment near the Courtenay Bay Causeway and Crown Street intersection by a member of the public on Tuesday, around 8:45 p.m., the Saint John Police Force said Wednesday."The major crime unit, in co-operation with the coroner's office, continues to investigate the circums
Natalie Shotter, 37, was found dead on a bench in Southall Park, west London, on July 17 2021 after a night out.
A violent night in the greater Toronto area with 2 fatal shootings and a fatal stabbing in Toronto and Mississauga. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, the suspects in all 3 cases are still at large.
Two Calgary men face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder after a rival gangster survived two shootings on the same day. On Wednesday, police announced charges against Masood Mohammad, 30, and Harliv Singh Cheema, 20, who investigators say tried to kill Alexander Kethsana Tran in September 2023. Mohammad is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder while Cheema faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.