Edgware Road stabbing: Murder probe after man fatally knifed in 'fight' near Tube station

The stabbing happened on Bell Street at the junction of Edgware Road (Google Maps)

A murder probe has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed on Tuesday night near to Edgware Road Tube station.

Met detectives said they were called to a fight on Bell Street, at the junction with Edgware Road, at 10.40pm on Tuesday night and found a man with a knife wound.

At least one gunshot was also reported to have been fired during the fight.

Police administered CPR to the victim, aged in his late 20s, at the scene before paramedics arrived, but despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

Officers said they believe they know who the man is and are working to inform his next of kin.

Three men have been arrested and remain in custody at central London police stations.

A Met Police spokesperson said a number of crime scenes are in place and urgent enquiries are progressing.

The Tube station, which serves the Bakerloo Line, is currently closed as police investigate.

Edgware Road is also closed between the A40 Marylebone Flyover and Church Street.

Any witnesses or those with images and video that could help police are being asked to call 101 or get in touch with @MetCC ref CAD 8545/04JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.