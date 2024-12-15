All Edinburgh airport flights grounded over ‘IT issue’

Daniel Sanderson
·3 min read
Edinburgh Airport
The airport is Scotland’s busiest - Nirian/iStock

All flights at Edinburgh Airport have been grounded as a result of an IT problem within air traffic control.

A spokesman for Scotland’s busiest flight hub said engineers were working to fix the problem.

Passengers who were planning to travel to and from Edinburgh have been advised to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

It is the latest problem to hit Edinburgh Airport, with fuel tanker drivers based there planning to strike for almost three weeks in the run-up to the festive period over a pay dispute.

“Engineers are continuing to work on the IT issue currently affecting air traffic control,” the airport posted on X.

“Passengers should continue to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

Airport sources said the issue was caused by Air Navigation Solutions, a private company the airport relies upon for its air traffic control. They said it had not been a cyber attack.

A spokesperson for Air Navigation Solutions said: “A technical issue has affected one of our systems at Edinburgh Airport, and this has impacted flight operations.

“Our engineers are working at pace to restore the system to operation as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience that this is causing.”

Several outbound flights on Sunday evening were cancelled, with others delayed for hours and passengers uncertain as to whether they would take off.

Some flights scheduled to depart before 4pm were estimated to depart at 7.30pm. Services to Kaunas, Belfast and London City and Luton were among those axed.

Several incoming flights were diverted to Glasgow Airport, including a British Airways flight from London and Easyjet services from London and Madrid.

Flight for blood test

A 3.30pm Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul and a 16:05 Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria were diverted to Manchester Airport, a four hour drive away from Edinburgh.

Andrea Racekova, an apprentice BBC News journalist, was among the passengers caught up in the turmoil.

The 26-year-old had travelled from Shetland to Edinburgh to catch a flight to her native Slovakia for a blood test. She said she had been told by Ryanair staff at the gate as passengers queued for boarding about the issue.

After waiting for over an hour she was told the flight had been cancelled.

“People around me are very frustrated, some of them have connecting flights to catch, so the general mood here is very tense,” she said.

“The airport staff have been trying to calm everyone down. They’ve been very helpful, but I understand some passengers are very upset.”

Sources at the airport said the issue was caused by Air Navigation Solutions, a private company the airport relies upon for its air traffic control. The company has been approached for comment.

Several outbound flights on Sunday evening were cancelled, with others delayed for hours and passengers uncertain as to whether they would take off.

Some flights scheduled to depart before 4pm were estimated to leave at 7.30pm. Services to Kaunas, Belfast, London City and Luton airports were among those axed.

Several incoming flights were diverted to Glasgow, including a British Airways flight from London and easyJet services from London and Madrid.

Diverted to Manchester

A 3.30pm a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul and a 16:05 Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria were diverted to Manchester, a four-hour drive away from Edinburgh.

Andrea Racekova, an apprentice BBC News journalist, was among the passengers caught up in the turmoil.

The 26-year-old had travelled from Shetland to Edinburgh to catch a flight to her native Slovakia for a blood test. She said she had been told about the issue by Ryanair staff at the gate as passengers queued for boarding.

More than an hour later she was told the flight had been cancelled.

“People around me are very frustrated, some of them have connecting flights to catch, so the general mood here is very tense,” she said.

“The airport staff have been trying to calm everyone down. They’ve been very helpful but I understand some passengers are very upset,” she added.

Latest Stories

  • Missing skier found dead near Sun Peaks resort in B.C. Interior

    A 68-year-old skier has been found dead, RCMP in Kamloops say.Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was reported missing from the Sun Peaks ski resort after failing to return from a day on the slopes on Dec. 10.He had last been at the West Bowl Express chairlift, a new lift which takes skiers to a large area on the resort's boundary.According to a post from Sun Peaks Resort, he was found on Dec. 12 outside the ski-area boundary.In a statement shared Friday, RCMP say no criminality is suspected, and the B.C. C

  • Alleged carjacker refused to stop at B.C.-U.S. border, leading to interstate highway chase: police

    Authorities say an alleged carjacking on the B.C. side of the Peace Arch border led to a long police chase down a Washington state highway Thursday before the driver, who was found to have a machete, was arrested.Around 12:40 p.m. PT, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the vehicle, a pickup truck, then sped into the Peace Arch border crossing, which connects Surre

  • See how a budget, no-frills Airbus jet that flyers will 'suffer' through compares to the same plane flown by a major airline

    Where Iberia has all the traditional comforts of a long-haul airliner on the smaller plane, Wizz has crammed in 239 economy seats.

  • Trump team aligns with Tesla in looking to end required crash reporting

    STORY: President-elect Donald Trump's transition team wants to scrap a federal rule for automakers, a move that would benefit Elon Musk's Tesla.That's according to a document seen by Reuters, in which Trump's team recommended doing away with a requirement to report car crashes.Removing the rule could cripple the government’s ability to investigate and regulate the safety of vehicles with automated-driving systems. Under the program, Tesla has reported most of the crashes – more than 1,500 – to federal safety regulators.The automaker has also been targeted in investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including three stemming from the crash-disclosure data.Sources told Reuters that Tesla despises the rule, as it believes NHTSA presents the data in ways that mislead consumers about the automaker's safety.Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping Trump get elected president in November, and has been promised a post in the new administration.The Trump transition team, Musk and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.According to the document seen by Reuters, Trump's team called the car-crash reporting measure a mandate for "excessive" data collection.Reuters could not determine what role, if any, Musk may have played in crafting the recommendations or the likelihood that the administration would enact them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing most major automakers except Tesla, has also criticized the crash reporting requirement as burdensome.In addition to ditching the reporting rule, Trump's team recommended the incoming administration "liberalize" autonomous-vehicle regulation and enact "basic regulations to enable development" of the industry.

  • Amanda Seyfried Reveals the 1 Item of Her Daughter's That Is Off-Limits to Her Son: 'She Has Very Clear Boundaries' (Exclusive)

    The 'Les Mis' actress — who spends most of her time at her family's farm in upstate New York these days — is mom to Nina, 7, and Thomas, 4

  • Bird strike forces jetliner to make an emergency landing in New York

    A bird strike involving an American Airlines jetliner disabled one of the plane’s two engines shortly after takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport Thursday night. The plane with almost 200 passengers and crew landed safely.

  • 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025

    As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...

  • These musicians bought a seat for cello worth $4.5M. Air Canada wouldn't let it on board

    A pair of classical musicians, including famed British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cancelled a sold-out show in Toronto after Air Canada refused to allow them to board their flight with a cello, even though they'd purchased a seat for the instrument. Kanneh-Mason and his pianist sister Isata were scheduled to perform at Koerner Hall on Wednesday, but had to cancel last minute, the pair shared in an Instagram post. "First we had delays, then a cancellation, and the day concluded by being denied b

  • Eight injured after bus hits Glasgow bridge

    Police Scotland said some roads have been closed in Glasgow after a bus hit a bridge on Cook Street on Saturday.

  • The 7 Best Grand Tourers on the Road Right Now

    Grand tourers are the best of almost every world, and especially for the occasional road less traveled.

  • Boy, 2, dies in hit-and-run crash with stolen car

    Two adults remain in a serious condition in hospital and another two are stable after the crash.

  • Parents of 15-Year-Old Texas Student Fatally Struck by Train on the Way to School File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

    Sergio Rodriguez was killed on Dec. 9 as he attempted to cross the railroad tracks when the train hit him without warning, according to the complaint

  • Your next Marriott hotel room might be a cabin in the woods

    The world’s largest hotel company is adding tiny cabins and nature retreats, on the heels of similar moves by Hyatt and Hilton.

  • Eight injured after bus roof torn off in railway bridge crash

    One person is in a critical condition after the First Bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow city centre.

  • Semi crash snarls northbound I-5 traffic in Tacoma Friday night, State Patrol reports

    State troopers and Tacoma firefighters responded to the scene.

  • Discovering Yellowstone: The lesser-known story of America's first national park

    Yellowstone is America’s first national park, but it’s history may surprise you.

  • US FAA moves to streamline key commercial space launch hurdle

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it was moving to streamline a key commercial space launch and reentry license hurdle, declaring some flight safety analyses in California, Florida, and Virginia satisfy requirements. The FAA noted the commercial space industry often cites meeting flight safety analysis requirements as a challenge before launches. Companies like SpaceX have complained about delays getting FAA launch licenses.

  • 1966 Dodge Coronet Restored Over Two Decades Rocks Authentic 426 Hemi

    After 20 years of dedication, a 1966 Dodge Coronet Deluxe now boasts a genuine 426 Hemi V8, blending vintage charm with muscle car power.

  • These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

    Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...

  • Mercedes Is Developing an All-Electric SUV With 1,000 HP

    The new model could make its debut as soon as next year.