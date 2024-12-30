Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations cancelled over ‘extreme weather’

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled because of “extreme weather”.

Outdoor events, including the street party and fireworks display, planned for the city’s New Year celebrations on Monday and Tuesday have had to be scrapped, announced organisers on Monday afternoon.

The decision comes amid Met Office yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, and an amber warning for northern Scotland.

Organisers UniqueAssembly apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the events, with the concert in the gardens headlined by Scottish band Texas.

They said it was not safe to continue carrying out preparations for the festival in such bad weather amid strong winds in the city centre.

However, all indoor events, including a sold-out concert by Idlewild, and a sold-out service at St Giles Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, will still go ahead.

Police Scotland said the decision was motivated by “public safety” and commended it, which came a day after a torchlit procession was cancelled due to high winds and concerns regarding public safety.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight’s night afore disco party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31st December, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party, concert in the gardens and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the home of Hogmanay. Customer service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticketholders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.”

The cancellations come just after a weather warning of heavy rain was upgraded to amber for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay.

The Met Office alert, which warns that flooding and travel disruption is likely, is in force from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday in Moray and the Highlands.

A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain has already caused travel disruption on December 30 with the Highland Main Line closed due to high water levels on the Gynack Burn at Kingussie.

The Crianlarich-Oban line was also shut for a time due to flooding between Tyndrum Lower and Dalmally but later reopened.

Forecasters predict that heavy rain will become persistent and widespread in Scotland during Monday and Tuesday with 50-70mm of rain possible over the two days in many areas while some places may see 100-140mm.

The Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGORR) has been activated in response to the weather warnings and authorities have advised people to plan ahead if travelling over the New Year period.

More follows on this breaking news story...