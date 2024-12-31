Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations scaled back after outdoor events cancelled

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has been scaled back as outdoor events were cancelled because of weather warnings amid fears over public safety.

Organisers announced on Monday afternoon that the street party, outdoor concert and fireworks display would be cancelled due to bad weather, a day after a torchlight procession was scrapped because of high winds.

The four-day event concludes on January 2 and organisers UniqueAssembly said weather conditions were so bad preparation for outdoor events could not take place.

Sharleen Spiteri, with her band Texas, will no longer perform at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens, which has been cancelled due to bad weather (Jane Barlow/PA)

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow was issued by the Met Office for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, however an amber Met Office alert is in force from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday in Moray and the Highlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the cancelled events, including the Concert in the Gardens headlined by Scottish band Texas, and the midnight fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Heavy rain and snow were forecast across most of the country on Monday, with the Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens cancelled as a result, while New Year’s Eve is expected to see heavy winds in the southern part of the country.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here. Customer Service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticketholders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.

“All indoor events are taking place as planned.”

Further rain and snow to affect Scotland this evening ⚠️ Cloudy elsewhere, though fairly mild ☁️ pic.twitter.com/Wx8VJIqq6t — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2024

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager at Transport Scotland, said: “The severe weather across much of Scotland this week will, unfortunately, cause some disruption across the transport network.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the conditions, with localised flooding, longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as potential restrictions on bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The network is also expected to be busy as people travel to celebrate New Year with friends and family.

“We are asking travellers to plan their journeys before setting off to ensure they reach their destination and celebrations in good time.

“If you’re driving, make sure your vehicle is winter ready and follow any Police Scotland travel advice that may be in place. Traffic Scotland provides up-to-date travel information on the trunk road network through its website, X account and internet radio broadcasts.”

The yellow warning of rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, Edinburgh, West Lothian and Strathclyde including most of Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate warning of “persistent snow” has been issued for Orkney and Shetland between 5am and midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind will be in force for the area south of Lochgilphead in the west and Dundee in the east between 7am and 11pm on December 31, stretching down into north-east England.

The Met Office said that gusts of 50-60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas.

Weather warnings also stretch into 2025 with a yellow alert of snow and ice in the north of mainland Scotland between the start of January 1 until 9am on January 2.