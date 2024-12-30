Edinburgh’s Hogmanay fireworks cancelled due to bad weather in Scotland

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party and fireworks display has been cancelled due to bad weather.

The events were cancelled by organisers UniqueAssembly amid Met Office yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, and an amber warning for northern Scotland.

Organisers apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the events, with the concert in the gardens headlined by Scottish band Texas, and said it was not safe to carry out preparations outdoors in such bad weather.

However indoor events, including a sold-out concert by Idlewild, and a sold-out service at St Giles Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, will still go ahead.

Police Scotland said the decision was motivated by “public safety” and commended it, which came a day after a torchlit procession was cancelled due to high winds and concerns regarding public safety.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for Monday and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight’s Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on December 31, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here. Customer Service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticket-holders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.

“All indoor events are taking place as planned, including Monday’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the December 31, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral.

“We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin’ and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello.”

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay New Year on January 1 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

City of Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher said: “I know that, like me, many people will be very disappointed. This decision was not taken lightly, however with the ongoing adverse weather condition, public safety must be our number one priority.

“There are lots of exciting indoor events taking place. For those coming along to them – I know you’re in for a treat and will have a great time. Please make sure you stay up-to-date with the weather and transport on social media.”

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland Gold Commander for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “Cancelling such an event is a difficult decision for the organisers, but public safety takes priority, so we fully support this decision.”

First Minister John Swinney will attend a meeting of SGORR on Monday evening, which will be chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

Ms Constance said: “There is expected to be a significant amount of rainfall in the next 24 hours after a period of wet weather, raising the risks of travel disruption and flooding.

“New year travellers are advised to plan ahead during this normally busy period and follow Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland advice on the roads.”