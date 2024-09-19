Editorial on 2024 Michigan Voting

The Daily Beast

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 0.5 percent, or 50 basis points, on Tuesday, thrusting it into the center of a political firestorm.Donald Trump quickly weighed in to suggest that the panel could be “playing politics” with its decision, given its proximity to November’s presidential election.Asked for his reaction at a New York City campaign stop, the former president said, “I guess it shows the economy is very bad to cut it by that much—assuming they’re not just playing politics