Editorial on 2024 Michigan Voting

Teamsters Announce Election Move after Flirting With Trump
Kamala Harris suffered a blow to her campaign Wednesday when the Teamsters, one of the most influential labor unions with long ties to the Democratic Party, declined to make a presidential endorsement.The announcement from the leadership of the 1.3-million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters marked the first time in nearly three decades the union sat out a presidential election. In every presidential election since 1996—the last year the Teamsters did not endorse a presidential candida
- The Independent
Scientific American makes presidential endorsement for only the second time in its 179-year history
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
- HuffPost
Ex-GOP Official Hits Donald Trump With A Cold, Harsh Truth On CNN
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Goes After the Fed for ‘Playing Politics’ With Historic Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 0.5 percent, or 50 basis points, on Tuesday, thrusting it into the center of a political firestorm.Donald Trump quickly weighed in to suggest that the panel could be “playing politics” with its decision, given its proximity to November’s presidential election.Asked for his reaction at a New York City campaign stop, the former president said, “I guess it shows the economy is very bad to cut it by that much—assuming they’re not just playing politics
- The Independent
Trump claims audience ‘went crazy’ for him at his debate with Harris – but there was no audience
Former president often claims his crowd sizes are huge – even wildly claiming he drew in a bigger crowd than Martin Luther King Jr during the March on Washington – but this time, he appeared to go even further by claiming there was one at all
- HuffPost
‘Time To Put Gramps To Bed’: Trump’s Bizarre ‘Seafront’ Claim Leads To Blunt Fact-Check
Critics fired back at the former president after his latest false claim about the climate.
- The Independent
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
- HuffPost
Tim Walz Taunts Donald Trump With Key Tactic From His Teaching Days
Kamala Harris’ running mate also declared there’s “no doubt” that Trump lost the 2020 election.
- CNN
Kamala Harris just got one of her best polls of the year
One of the best pollsters in America recently came out with its latest survey, and it’s good news for Kamala Harris.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Kisses Usha After Racially Charged Attack on Harris
JD Vance took his secret weapon with him Tuesday on the campaign trail: his wife, Usha, whose Indian-American heritage may serve to blunt the fallout from racial stereotypes that Republicans have aimed at Kamala Harris.The vice presidential aspirant spent most of his speech at an event in battleground Michigan lambasting critics for stoking political violence, including a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.What he did not address, however, was something largely lost in the mid
- Rolling Stone
Judge Who Tossed Trump’s Docs Case Repeatedly Violated Disclosure Rule: Report
Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school
- The Daily Beast
Democrats Secretly Fear Mike Johnson Could Create Election Chaos
Senior Democratic Party lawmakers are reportedly concerned that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson could try and sabotage a Kamala Harris election victory.Top-level meetings are secretly being held to guard against several eventualities that could impede the smooth transfer of power if Donald Trump loses in November, according to Politico.While Democratic lawmakers say such a scenario is unlikely, they worry how Johnson will react if the Republicans retain control of the House and oversee Har
- HuffPost
GOP Group Director Bestows Worst Possible Honor On Donald Trump’s Campaign
Sarah Longwell, founder of Republican Voters Against Trump, spelled out how the former president’s 2024 run differs from his previous attempts, not in a good way.
- The Daily Beast
Joe Rogan Sings Harris’ Praises in New Podcast: ‘Nailing It’
Vice President Kamala Harris has been “nailing it” on the campaign trail and in her debate against Donald Trump, Joe Rogan said this week—a review that could end up sparking more passive-aggressive social media posts from Harris’ opponent in the coming days.“Whoever’s helping her, whoever’s coaching her, whoever’s the puppet master running the strings—you did a f---ing amazing job,” the podcaster said on The Joe Rogan Experience.“They did an amazing job from the moment Biden drops out—forcing Bi
- The Canadian Press
Harris condemns Trump's rhetoric, says voters should make sure he 'can't have that microphone again'
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday decried Republican Donald Trump for inflammatory rhetoric about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, and on other topics, saying voters should make sure he “can’t have that microphone again.”
- HuffPost
Ex-Bush WH Official Says Trump Springfield Visit Could Arrive At 'Absolute Worst Time'
Pete Seat, a spokesperson under George W. Bush's administration, warned Trump and Vance to "stay away" from a community rocked by their racist lie.
- Associated Press
Hungary refuses to pay fines for breaking EU asylum rules. Brussels is taking the money anyway.
The European Union on Wednesday began the process of clawing back hundreds of millions of euros in funds meant to go Hungary after its ant-migrant government refused to pay a huge fine for breaking the bloc’s asylum rules. In June, the EU’s top court ordered Hungary to pay 200 million euros ($223 million) for persistently depriving migrants of their right to apply for asylum. The European Court of Justice described Hungary’s actions as “an unprecedented and extremely serious infringement of EU law.”
- The Canadian Press
Harris hits Trump's promise of mass deportations as Trump rallies on Long Island
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday criticized Republican Donald Trump 's promise to deport millions of people who are in the United States illegally, questioning whether he would rely on massive raids and detention camps to carry it out.
- The Canadian Press
Bloc Québécois won't support Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion
OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois is ruling out the possibility that Canadians will be plunged into an early election next week, signalling Wednesday their intention to vote against a Conservative motion of non-confidence in the government.
- CBC
Conservatives are targeting Singh over his pension — but Poilievre's is 3 times larger
For weeks, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been accusing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh of supporting the government until February so he can become eligible for his MP pension. But experts estimate Poilievre's own pension is three times larger than Singh's.