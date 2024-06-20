Editorial on 2024 RMC
Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri talks about the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit ahead of the event.
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
"You could see Rory aiming at least a cup left from three feet."
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after the second round in February for signing an incorrect scorecard.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
"Anytime you get a chance to represent your country, I'm all for it."
Watch: Grapevine resident and ex-SMU Mustang Bryson DeChambeau stopped to sign an autograph for a fan during his victory at the U.S. Open
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.
Schauffele understands McIlroy's pain — to a point.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before the puck drops and before 18,000 fans sing “O Canada” in unison at Edmonton Oilers home games, the audience hears from Chief Willie Littlechild.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade of high-priced, underachieving players on Wednesday.
PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — The temptation would be to refer to a change in the scorecard procedure as the “Jordan Rule," only because Jordan Spieth was the most recent example. Players now have an additional 15 minutes to correct their scorecard before it is deemed to have been returned.
Jake Paul announced Tuesday he will fight Mike Perry on July 20, the originally scheduled date for his fight with Mike Tyson.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith harshly criticized Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic after his team lost the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Justin Fields explained the culture difference between the Bears and Steelers.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is always a marked man.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch got his up-close look at how crazed Edmonton is about the Oilers' playoff run thanks to a mix-up with his car keys the night they clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.