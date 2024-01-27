Editorial: Ballot initiative process
Editorial: Ballot initiative process
“It shows that he hasn’t learned any lessons from why he lost in 2020,” said conservative columnist Marc Thiessen.
The Colorado voters challenging Donald Trump's ballot qualifications respond to his claims that there will be "bedlam" if some states remove him.
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (AP) — Republican primary candidate Mike Lynch didn't sugarcoat the question to his opponent on the crammed debate stage, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who hopped into the race last month partly over fear of a loss in the district she currently represents. “Could you give the definition of ‘carpetbagger?'" Lynch asked to low murmurs from the crowd at the first Republican primary debate in Fort Lupton, a community in Colorado's 4th District. It was expected. The candidate bef
A liberal veterans PAC will launch an ad in Pennsylvania markets Sunday targeting former President Trump over his past comments about veterans. The 60-second ad by VoteVets, first reviewed by The Hill, features Gold Star parents going after Trump for having in the past called veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The ad opens with a shot…
"Is this a 'Mary Poppins' question?" Boebert retorted before explaining why she's now running in a deeper-red Colorado district far from her home.
Conservative attorney George Conway suggested Thursday that former President Trump is “deteriorating” under the pressure of numerous legal cases and is lashing out at others in response as his reelection campaign rolls on. The comments came after Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech following Tuesday’s primary, which included repeated jabs at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki…
Before Trump ran for reelection, Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chair, promised to stay neutral. She's calling for Nikki Haley to drop out of the primary.
The “Deadline: White House” team reports that the former president's performance in New Hampshire may indicate his downfall The post Trump’s Lies Will ‘Play Very Differently’ and Have ‘Consequences’ in General Election, MSNBC’s Charlie Sykes Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
According to The Times, the Trump campaign later refused to renew the staffer's contract. Trump lost the county is question by just one vote.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Long-suffering California Republicans will see something on the March ballot that might shock them: a U.S. Senate candidate whose name they recognize. The state's Republican Party has been in a decades-long tailspin in heavily Democratic California, where a GOP candidate hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race since 1988 and registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters by a staggering 2-to-1 margin. This year, the candidacy of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey has brought
Rep. Katie Porter had an All-Star zinger to skewer the Republican LA Dodgers great who's vying for the U.S. Senate in California.
Wynn is one of multiple Trump associates accused of participating in a plot to deport a prominent Chinese businessman seeking political asylum in the United States.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state Senate joined attempts to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, voting 30-19 to create a special committee that Republican senators say is needed to determine whether the Democratic district attorney misspent state tax money in her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others. “This has to do with following state funds,” said Republican Sen Matt Brass of Newnan. “We want to know where is our money going.” The committee, which
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court should declare that Donald Trump is ineligible to be president again because he spearheaded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, lawyers leading the fight to keep him off the ballot told the justices on Friday. In a filing filled with vivid descriptions of the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the Capitol, the lawyers urged the justices not to flinch from doing their constitutional duty and to uphold a first-of-its-ki
As Donald Trump wages a Supreme Court battle to stay on state presidential ballots, a potent contingent of the conservative legal world has united behind him.
Boris Nadezhdin, an independent candidate challenging Vladimir Putin for the Russian presidency, speaks to CNN’s Clare Sebastian about his campaign.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia coal executive Don Blankenship, who lost by a wide margin when he ran for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in 2018, filed paperwork Friday to run as a Democrat for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Blankenship’s entrance into this year's race came a day before the deadline for political candidates to file for the May 14 primary. The state Democratic Party in the deeply red state immediately distanced itself from Blankenship, wh
If Biden decided not to stand again, another Democratic candidate could still be selected until the party’s convention.
House Republicans said the state’s abortion restrictions should be off-limits because of the Mississippi House’s role in laying the groundwork for the U.S. Supreme Court to upend abortion rights nationwide.
(Bloomberg) -- Stand For America Fund Inc., the super political action committee backing Nikki Haley, raised $50.1 million in the last six months of 2023, according to a person familiar with the fundraising, a haul that’s fueled by Wall Street and corporate executives who are seeking to stop Donald Trump’s White House comeback bid.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionJPMorgan Shuffles T