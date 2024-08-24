Editorial: Football season at 16 WAPT

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Las Vegas police union head says officers will disregard NFL's new access policy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Las Vegas police union said Friday that officers will not abide by the NFL's new access policy for certain areas of Allegiant Stadium and that the league lacked the power to enforce those rules.
- USA TODAY Sports
See what Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson does when he spots a boy wearing his jersey
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 'My Guys' — Scott's Pianowski's favorite draft targets of 2024
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
- Yahoo News Canada
American football fans rip CFL over 'ridiculous' rouge rule: 'Imagine being rewarded for missing'
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Defender Linked to Oilers
This former Boston Bruins defenseman is reportedly on the Edmonton Oilers' radar.
- OneFootball
David De Gea's return to football off to horror start 😬
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
One of the police officers involved in Scottie Scheffler's arrest at PGA Championship was charged and arrested for theft
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Rory McIlroy tosses 3-wood into water at 2024 BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy had a disappointing week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin the postseason, but it's been much better at the 2024 BMW Championship through 36 holes. The Northern Irishman opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday and followed it up with…
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Hughes Asked Suzuki About Laine
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
- The Canadian Press
Red Sox catcher Jansen set to make history on Monday against Blue Jays
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Yahoo News Canada
'...A black eye for the game': New York Islanders draw criticism online as Anthony Duclair obeys team's rules, cuts off his dreadlocks
Lou Lamoriello and his strict rules on player aesthetics are at it again as Anthony Duclair cuts off his dreads ahead of the New York Islanders training camp.
- USA TODAY Sports
'I will be annoyed by his squeaky voice': Drew Bledsoe on Tom Brady's broadcasting debut
Drew Bledsoe shared his thoughts on former teammate Tom Brady's broadcasting debut as a Fox analyst this NFL season.
- Stretty News
Manchester United predicted XI vs Brighton: Ten Hag to make two changes in attack
Manchester United take on Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, which means it’s time for the Stretty News predicted XI.Erik ten Hag will be without five players for the trip to the Amex Stad...
- FTW Outdoors
Fantasy Football 2024 Value Players: 6 veteran sleepers with real breakout potential
We're less than three weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, so you're probably scrambling right now. You'r
- The Canadian Press
Golfer disqualified from Women's British Open after caddie uses distance-measuring device
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
- PA Media: Sport
Aryna Sabalenka admits she should have taken a break after death of ex-boyfriend
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
- The Canadian Press
Bagent leads Chicago to 34-21 preseason win over Chiefs; Bears' Coleman taken away on a stretcher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.
- Raleigh News and Observer
NASCAR sanctions Denny Hamlin, JGR. Why penalties could cost driver the Cup championship
An engine violation following Hamlin’s win at Bristol thwarts his chances of winning the Cup Series’ regular season points title.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Ex-Sabres Forward Has Great Opportunity With New Team
This former Buffalo Sabres forward has found a good spot with his new club.
- NextShark
Resurfaced video shows Kobe Bryant trash talking Jeremy Lin
A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant's leadership tactics. Some expressed discomfort with Bryant's approach, with one commenter writing, "I don’t like this version of Kobe Bryant."