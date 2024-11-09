Editorial: Jackson bribery scandal

Latest Stories
Garth Brooks Files to Move Sexual Assault Case to Federal Court
This after the country singer re-filed his original complaint against "Jane Roe" naming her on Oct. 8
- The Canadian Press
Telus prioritizing 'most important customers,' avoiding 'unprofitable' offers: CFO
Telus Corp. says it is avoiding offering "unprofitable" discounts as fierce competition in the Canadian telecommunications sector shows no sign of slowing down.
- Reuters
Vanguard to pay $40 million to mutual fund investors stuck with big tax bills
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. manager of mutual fund assets, agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it stuck ordinary investors in its popular target-date retirement funds with surprisingly large tax bills. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Wednesday in Philadelphia federal court, and requires a judge's approval. Investors said this caused a "stampede" into the lower-cost funds, forced higher-cost retail funds to sell assets to meet redemptions, and saddled investors who did not qualify for the lower-cost funds with large capital gains in their taxable brokerage accounts.
- South China Morning Post
TSMC halts advanced chip orders from mainland China after US export curbs evasion: source
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, told its graphics-processor and AI-accelerator clients in mainland China that the company will no longer produce advanced chips for them, according to a person familiar with the matter. TSMC said in a notice sent earlier this week that it will stop accepting orders requiring the processing of advanced nodes at 7-nanometre or smaller from those customers starting next week, according to the source, who is a
- Simply Wall St.
3 Top Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 7.8% Yield
In a week marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, global markets experienced notable volatility, with major indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reaching highs before retreating. Amid these fluctuations, investors often turn to dividend stocks for their potential to provide stable income streams even when market conditions are uncertain. In this context, a good dividend stock is typically characterized by a strong track record of consistent payouts and the...
- GOBankingRates
One Money Move Virtually Guarantees Your Savings Will Last Through Retirement
Last year, the majority of Americans (56%) said they weren't on track to retire comfortably. That's similar to what researchers at Morningstar found this year. They predicted that 45% of U.S....
- Barrons.com
Shariah-Compliant Advisor Firm Paid Athletes for Endorsements, Regulators Say. Now It Owes the SEC $250,000.
The SEC alleges that Wahed Invest promoted its practice through endorsements from professional athletes without disclosing that they weren’t clients and were compensated for their appearances.
- South China Morning Post
EU tariffs will not stop Chinese EVs from entering bloc, industry officials say at CIIE
Additional tariffs are unlikely to stop Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms from entering the European Union (EU) because their advantages in production and price will make their products competitive abroad, according to industry officials at the world's largest trade show. These officials, speaking at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, said mainland companies are able to offer the best pure electric cars at the best prices and their development and manufacturing capabilitie
- Reuters
China-listed TV maker halts work at Russian factory over payment issues
Russia is grappling with payment issues due to Western sanctions over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that blocked it from dollar markets and the SWIFT global payments system, particularly for transactions with China. "We have temporarily suspended the production of TVs until problems with payments to foreign suppliers of spare parts on an industrial scale are solved at the intergovernmental level," Irina Limanskaya, the factory's head of production told Reuters. "We hope that all these problems will be solved by our government very soon, which will allow us to resume production," she said, referring to the Russian government.
- South China Morning Post
Tech war: China's top chip foundry SMIC posts record revenue despite US sanction warning
China's top chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), on Thursday posted record quarterly revenue on the back of strong domestic demand for "legacy chips". The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its third-quarter revenue rose 34 per cent from a year earlier to US$2.17 billion. Net profit for the quarter reached US$148.8 million, up 58.3 per cent from a year earlier. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Kn
- Reuters
Factbox-US farm exports to China at risk from Trump's tariff threat
Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods, which have slowed since the trade war during Donald Trump's first presidential term, could be hit again if tariff hostilities resume when he returns to office in January, experts say. China remains the biggest market for U.S. agriculture products despite a decline in imports since 2018 after Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 25% on soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, corn and sorghum in retaliation for duties on Chinese goods imposed by Trump. Trump has floated the idea of blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese products in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing, which if enacted could again prompt retaliation on agricultural goods.
- Barrons.com
Oil’s Election Spike Isn’t Lasting
Donald Trump’s victory immediately propelled oil-and-gas companies higher, but the surge didn’t last. Analysts, strategists, and traders said there are several factors to consider beyond politics, and that the price of oil is likely to be lower next year. “In the aftermath of President Trump’s victory, we caution investors that this is not necessarily good news for energy investing in oil and gas producers,” wrote CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman.
- South China Morning Post
Alibaba Cloud notches big with 'China's Instagram' completing largest data migration
Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing arm is now home to 500,000 terabytes worth of data from Chinese lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu after what the companies called the largest data migration ever, a case that could enhance the leading position of one of the country's largest tech firms in the domestic cloud market. The migration of the 500-petabyte "data lake" - a repository that stores, processes and secures large amounts of structured and unstructured data - started last November, taking a
- Bloomberg
Nissan Shares Tumble After Cutting 9,000 Jobs and Halving CEO Pay
(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co.’s struggles to cope with tougher car industry conditions and address internal weaknesses have spiraled, leaving the automaker no choice but to slash payroll, production and its forecasts for this fiscal year.Most Read from BloombergThe Leaf Blowers Will Not Go QuietlyKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to Foll
- Insider Monkey
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Leading with Sustainable Innovations
We recently published a list of 10 Best Packaging Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) stands against other best packaging stocks to buy according to analysts. An Overview of the Global Packaging Market According to a report by […]
- Bloomberg
Oil Rises as Traders Dissect Production, Geopolitics Under Trump
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, tracking equity markets, as traders digested competing narratives on how Donald Trump’s presidency will affect the crude market. Most Read from BloombergKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowWest Texas Intermediate advanced 0.9% to settle above $72 a barrel, helped by the weakening dollar and climbing equities
- The Canadian Press
Former TD employee indicted for distributing customer data on Telegram
TORONTO — The Manhattan District Attorney has indicted a former TD Bank Group employee for allegedly distributing customer data on the Telegram messaging app while working in the bank's anti-money laundering department.
- South China Morning Post
Southeast Asia's e-commerce gold rush draws Chinese giants from Alibaba to ByteDance
The Southeast Asian e-commerce market is expected to more than double in the next six years to reach US$370 billion by 2030, according to a report from US technology giant Google, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings, and consultancy Bain & Co. The booming sector has attracted a slew of Chinese players - including Alibaba Group Holding's Lazada, PDD Holdings' Temu and ByteDance's TikTok Shop, as well as regional giant Shopee from Singaporean conglomerate Sea - all vying for Southea
- The Canadian Press
Supreme Court charts path for reviewing validity of government regulations
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has clarified the legal path for judges when reviewing the validity of government regulations, guidelines or other such instruments.
- Bloomberg
Toyota Executive Lashes Out at US Regulations Promoting EV Sales
(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s North American chief operating officer criticized the US’s policies promoting speedy adoption of electric vehicles, calling them “de facto mandates” out of sync with consumer demand.Most Read from BloombergThe Leaf Blowers Will Not Go QuietlyKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowNoting government su