Editorial: Jimmy Carter

- The Wrap
Fox News Fact-Checks Trump on New Orleans Terror Suspect’s Citizenship, Says He Was Born in the US | Video
The president-elect earlier said that the killer was a "criminal coming in" to the country The post Fox News Fact-Checks Trump on New Orleans Terror Suspect’s Citizenship, Says He Was Born in the US | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Fox News Host Hits Colleague With The 'Right Facts' On New Orleans Attack
Jessica Tarlov told co-host Jeanine Pirro that she was moving "the goalposts" with her immigration talk.
- People
Donald Trump Jr. Brings New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago for New Year's Eve Celebration
The new couple were first spotted holding hands in early December, before Don Jr.'s split from longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had been revealed
- The Daily Beast
Suspected Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Was a ‘Big’ Trump Supporter: Source
The man suspected of being behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was a “big” supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in November, a senior law enforcement official tells the Daily Beast. That revelation came from an interview between Matthew Livelsberger’s loved ones and investigators, the source said. His family added that they believed the 37-year-old Green Beret, who died in Wednesday’s blast outside Trump International Hotel, had Republican leanings. The revelation tracks with o
- The Daily Beast
Trump Insists He Was ‘Right About Everything’ After Wrongly Tying New Orleans Attack to Immigration
President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
- The Daily Beast
James Carville: I Was Wrong About Kamala Harris
Democratic strategist James Carville used a word we don’t often hear in politics these days. “I thought Kamala Harris would win. I was wrong,” he wrote Thursday in a New York Times editorial. After spending the last two months analyzing why and how president-elect Donald Trump beat the vice president in November’s presidential election, Carville landed on a very 1992 argument.
- USA TODAY
What we know about the New Orleans terror suspect: Why did he target a New Year's Eve crowd?
The man the FBI says rammed his truck into New Year's revelers had been having severe financial difficulties despite holding a $120,000-a-year job
- WWD
Melania Trump Wears Draped Versace Gown for Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party
Donald Trump accompanied his wife in a black tuxedo.
- The Hill
Graham blasts media over coverage of ‘barbaric’ New Orleans attack
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ripped the media coverage of the attack on New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans early Wednesday morning, arguing the alleged crime should be treated as an act of war. “As I watch coverage of this barbaric, cowardly attack that was ISIS-inspired, it is disturbing how far America has drifted from…
- Business Insider
A European region has no heating after Russian gas stopped flowing via Ukraine. An energy supplier told families to gather in one room to stay warm.
Russian natural gas has stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine after a five-year transit contract expired.
- The Daily Beast
Bernie Sanders Wades Into MAGA Civil War to Trash Elon Musk
We’re three days into 2025 and already the new year is yielding some pretty strange bedfellows. Veteran left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in on the civil war currently engulfing MAGA world, which has seen support for high-skilled (or ‘H-1B’) visas pit tech billionaire Elon Musk and fellow DOGE chief Vivek Ramaswamy against nationalist conservatives opposed to more foreign workers coming to the U.S. “Elon Musk is wrong,” Sanders wrote in an X post Friday. “The main function of the H-1B vis
- The Hill
Musk defends demonetizing critics’ content on X
Tech billionaire Elon Musk defended his move to demonetize his critics’ content on his social platform X and maintained the decision did not violate free speech. “The first amendment is protection for ‘free speech’, not ‘paid speech’ ffs,” Musk wrote Wednesday on X. Musk, the owner of X, was responding to a user who poked…
- Rolling Stone
Here’s What Trump’s Mexico Invasion Plan Could Look Like
As Trump and his incoming administration threaten Mexican drug cartels, experts warn their plan could create more violence and put Americans in danger
- PA Media: UK News
Elon Musk calls on King to dissolve Parliament over grooming gangs
The tech billionaire has continued his social media criticism of Sir Keir Starmer for the Government’s handling of the UK’s ‘rape gangs scandal’.
- Reuters
Greenland's leader steps up push for independence from Denmark
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede emphasised his desire to pursue independence from Denmark, its former colonial ruler, during his New Year speech, marking a significant change in the rhetoric surrounding the Arctic island's future. Egede's speech, which comes on the heels of comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressing his wish for "ownership and control" of Greenland, also expressed a desire to strengthen Greenland's cooperation with other countries. An independence movement has gained traction in Greenland in recent years in part due to revelations of misconduct by Danish authorities during the 20th century, including an involuntary birth control campaign launched in the 1960s.
- HuffPost UK
Downing Street Refuses To Retaliate After Elon Musk Calls For Election To Oust Keir Starmer
The X owner has launched yet another attack on the PM.
- Reuters
Slovakia will discuss retaliation after Ukraine's gas transit 'sabotage', says Fico
(Reuters) -Slovakia's coalition government will discuss retaliatory measures to take against Ukraine after it halted the flow of Russian gas through its territory to Slovakia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday. Fico said in a video message posted on Facebook that his Smer party would consider cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine, lowering aid to Ukrainian refugees, and demanding the renewal of gas transits or compensation for losses he said Slovakia had suffered due to the ending of Russian gas flows.
- The Canadian Press
Possible scenarios that could play out in Ottawa as the Liberal government teeters
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to be reflecting on his future over the holidays after the resignation of his top cabinet minister, Chrystia Freeland, in mid-December. The bombshell move prompted a fresh wave of calls for Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader from inside and outside the caucus.
- Yahoo Finance
Why Trump is antsy about the coming debt ceiling fight
A new debt ceiling established this week sets up a coming debate about averting default. The parameters of that standoff are already making Donald Trump unhappy.
- HuffPost
Bernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk Over H-1B Visas
The Vermont senator had some thoughts on the visa brawl engulfing Republicans, saying Musk simply wants "cheaper labor."