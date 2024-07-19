Editorial: July 18, 2024: Political Civility
Looking to leadership to set the right tone in politics
Looking to leadership to set the right tone in politics
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
The “Daily Show” correspondent checks the former president’s “references.”
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
Prosecutors would face deeply unfavorable odds at getting the Donald Trump-nominated judge from the case if it is ever revived.
NEW YORK (AP) — Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
Joe Biden's reelection campaign thought it was quite the choice to play the soul classic Wednesday, given Donald Trump's record on reproductive rights.
And then there was Kai.Just when you thought the Trump family takeover of the Republican party, and its convention in Milwaukee, was complete, enter Don Jr.'s daughter 17-year-old Kai Trump. She, apparently, called her dad on Monday morning saying that she wanted to talk about her grandad at the convention.Kai was just the latest recruit to the Trump Family Cult, a political dynasty which has taken shape in earnest this week at the RNC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
Some of the former president’s biggest supporters started to nod off during his rambling 92-minute speech at the RNC on Thursday.
DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump made a pitch for votes from key swing state autoworkers during his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination, using false claims to call on them to fire their union president.
The actor and comic made an “oops” before knocking the former South Carolina governor for endorsing Donald Trump.
Harris, despite her many strengths, would face the same entrenched biases and opposition that have plagued her vice presidency.
The former litigator and ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway is pouring a substantial amount of his own money into the PAC, which is immediately displaying billboards at the RNC and in Milwaukee
Our cowardly, politically paralyzed Congress won’t do anything about it. But the United States has laws against perjury. | Opinion
The "Late Show" host made an "extraordinary" joke out of the former Trump adviser's remarks in Milwaukee.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl revealed Wednesday. Schumer had a private, one-on-one meeting with the president in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday, Karl added, where the majority leader allegedly encouraged Biden to drop out of the race. Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast. Read more at The