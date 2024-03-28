Editorial on NFL Draft Countdown
Editorial on NFL Draft Countdown
Rick Reilly spills the beans on Trump’s “fake as Velveeta cheese” golf championships.
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
One month from the 2024 NFL Draft, here's where each team stands based on their odds to win Super Bowl 2025.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, riled up some fans after it was revealed that he had painted nails at basketball game.
Owning a soccer club is hitting Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) to 10.
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
A for effort, D for execution.
McCarthy's draft stock is soaring the past couple weeks, with betting odds following suit and his former coach heaping praise. Do NFL evaluators and front office members think it's real, or the latest in a long line of smokescreens?
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took just four questions Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs head coach still got a lot off his chest. A steaming Keefe ripped Toronto's "immature" performance over the final two periods of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils that followed a dominant start. The Leafs led 25-10 on the shot clock after 20 minutes, but trailed 2-1 against one of the NHL's most dangerous teams off the rush. With the home side's structure in tatters coming out of the intermission, the Devils capita
NFL owners didn't vote Tuesday on Tom Brady's bid to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, putting into question how long the transaction will take or if it will even occur at all. Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, said at the league meetings in Orlando, Florida, that the process is moving forward. “I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell said. “We go through a thorough process. ... I think it’s making progress.” Owners have concerns about Raiders owner Mark Davis offering Brady a discount
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
The family of Bob Murdoch says the two-time Stanley Cup champion suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries. The Concussion Legacy Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that Boston University CTE Center researchers made the diagnosis after Murdoch died in August at age 76. The foundation added Murdoch's widow, Bev, released the findings to raise awareness around the long-term effects of repetitive blows to
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player. In a post on Instagram published Wednesday, Djokovic said he stopped working with Ivanisevic “a few days ago.” “Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs,” Djokovic wrote, “but our friendship was always rock solid.”
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
Robert Kraft is asked about whether fans should feel optimistic about the season ahead, recent player signings, and why one targeted free agent said to New England.
This month of March has been electrifying with brilliant basketball on both sides of the border. On some sites, more tickets for the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament have been sold than the men's tournament. As a fan of women's college basketball, it's been thrilling to watch six hours a day of games that seem to be tight and so fiercely competitive. As we see women's sports grow in Canada and around the world, an important part of the sports landscape is journalism. If we want accounta
Becky Lynch has revealed she's yet to resign with WWE, despite being in the final two months of her contract.