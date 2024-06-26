An Edmond family building home has to start over after overnight storm
An Edmond family building home has to start over after overnight storm
Severe thunderstorms sweeping into southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon prompted a tornado warning.
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions isn't enough. We have to start sucking CO2 from the atmosphere and companies like Equatic are leading the charge.
One method of making electricity cleanly to address climate change has been quietly advancing and on Tuesday it hit a milestone.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
Repair work on the five additional "hot spots" of the feeder main that ruptured is now complete, but the full restoration of Calgary's water supply is still days away. Mayor Jyoti Gondek shared the news during her Tuesday afternoon update on the developments of the Bearspaw south feeder main, saying the underground repair work on the pipe has now been completed and the city is hopefully on track to have water service restored before the Calgary Stampede. "That date is still a good guideline," sa
Wind gusts up to 108 km/h have been reported in London. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton as this wind surge shifts east.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, with up to 30mm of more rain on deck for some to end off June. Widespread showers under a stalled low Thursday along with the threat for isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Thunderstorms could rumble their way into parts of southwestern Ontario in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, with a chance of some turning severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he campaigned for the presidency, Joe Biden promised to spend billions of dollars to “save the world” from climate change. One of the largest players in the solar industry was ready.
Wedged into the tiny holes of masonry bricks, which heat their bodies up to near 30 C, you might think Australian green and golden bell frogs would be uncomfortable.But new research says the amphibians love it, and that these DIY dry saunas — made with spray-painted bricks housed in plastic greenhouses — could give them an edge in fighting a deadly fungus."This is really exciting," said Anthony Waddle, a biologist at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and lead author of the new study pub
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A house that was teetering on the edge of an eroding riverbank near a Minnesota dam collapsed into the river in the latest jarring example of extreme weather gripping the upper Midwest.
This final week of June will kick off with a severe thunderstorm threat as the weekend risk moves east into parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. It's important to remain weather-aware
Premier Andrew Furey says an out-of-control forest fire near Churchill Falls has jumped the Churchill River. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)A growing wildfire just a few kilometres away from the power-generating community of Churchill Falls has crossed the central Labrador river that was serving as a barrier from the town.At a news conference Tuesday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said the fire has jumped the Churchill River but still remains about seven kilometres from the town, as of aroun
New research shows that more than 5 million antelope cross South Sudan each year – blowing the world-famous Serengeti migration out of the water.
Record floods that killed over 170 people and displaced half a million in southern Brazil are a warning sign of more disasters to come throughout the Americas because of climate change, an official at the United Nations' refugee agency said on Tuesday. Roughly 389,000 people in the state of Rio Grande do Sul remain displaced from their homes because of the intense rain and flooding, which local officials say was the worst disaster in the region's history. Scientists say climate change made the flooding twice as likely to happen.
Networks of undersea cables to transmit green energy at high speeds are sprawling as a climate solution. They’re also reshaping the geopolitical map.
A meteotsunami struck two Michigan beaches while severe weather blasted Lake Michigan on Tuesday.
Downpours in Summerside Tuesday blew away the city's record for the most rainfall on a June day.Environment Canada is reporting 102.5 mm in the city. The previous record for June, set on June 13, 1968, was 57.9 mm.The extreme rain event did not cover the whole of P.E.I. Charlottetown recorded just 17.1 mm. North Cape, in the far east of the province, was dampened by a mere 1.2 mm.Tyne Valley, about a third of the way along the North Shore from Summerside to North Cape, saw 59 mm.Records for Summ
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic that are showing signs for potential development.
A 37-year-old woman was mauled by a pack of wolves while jogging through an enclosed area of an animal sanctuary near Paris this weekend.