Edmond mayoral candidates discuss campaign promises ahead of election
Edmond mayoral candidates discuss campaign promises ahead of election
Edmond mayoral candidates discuss campaign promises ahead of election
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told business leaders that U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in annexing Canada was a very real plan aimed at controlling the country’s vast mineral resources. Trudeau was caught on a hot mic giving his assessment of Trump’s treat to takeover America’s northern neighbor. “I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st stat
Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.
In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.
The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.
"We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."
Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.
50 protests in all 50 states on one day.
Donald Trump employed a strongman’s strong-arm tactic on Thursday when he beckoned House Republicans to the White House, shut them in a room, and said: “Sit here until you figure it out.” After nearly five hours of shouting at each other over how to legislate the president’s campaign promises, they emerged. But not exactly on the same page.
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily
Elon Musk torched Steve Bannon Thursday, rekindling a MAGA civil war from Donald Trump’s transition period. The world’s richest man refused to stay quiet on X after he learned his podcaster foe had lightly criticized the Department of Government Efficiency’s priorities. “Bannon is a great talker, but not a great doer,” Musk wrote. “What did he get done this week? Nothing.”
As 20-something high school grad operatives continue to plunder the federal government on behalf of billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tempers are flying high. As the Washington Post reports, the morale at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which guards extremely sensitive information about federal employees, is extremely low. In one particularly eyebrow-raising incident, a young DOGE staffer threw an explosive screaming tantrum, calling senior O
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said it was "absurd" that U.S. government ships are charged to use the Panama Canal after Panama denied a claim that it had agreed to allow them free traversal.
When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, he laid off thousands of employees, stopped paying rent and auctioned off coffee makers and office chairs in hopes of a big turnaround. Now the world’s richest man has brought the same slash-and-burn strategy to the federal government, and some people who experienced Musk's takeover at Twitter have a warning: Expect chaos, cuts driven by ideology as much as by cost concerns, intimidation and plenty of lawsuits. Since assuming leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has consolidated control over large swaths of the government with President Donald Trump ’s blessing, sidelined career officials, gained access to sensitive databases and invited a constitutional clash over the limits of presidential authority.
"It is heartbreaking to see ICE standing in front of hospitals and supermarkets, waiting to catch innocent migrants who are just trying to get health and food."
The Russian official said it was up to the White House to make the first move.
Anchor Amara Walker announced on Thursday that she is leaving CNN to “seize on this moment of change in our industry.” The Emmy winner and host of CNN This Morning Weekend told Deadline that she is taking “a hiatus from TV news” after more than a decade on air. Her decision follows anchor Jim Acosta’s move to leave the network after he was removed from CNN’s 10 a.m. timeslot. In Acosta’s final broadcast, he warned listeners not to fall for President Donald Trump’s “lies.”
The "Late Show" host said the son of President Donald Trump may have crossed the line in Italy.