Edmond Public Schools asks State Supreme Court to decide if OSDE can make them remove books from libraries
Four days after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in his civil fraud case, New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News that she is prepared to seize the former president's assets if he is unable to find the cash to cover the fine. "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said in an interview with ABC News' Aaron Katersky. Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest on Friday after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he inflated his net worth in order get more favorable loan terms.
Jaime Harrison agreed with a Democratic supporter who said it's "insane" to think the party could amass a winning coalition after replacing Biden.
David Hogg responded to new Trump-branded footwear with a website redirection.
Some online users misled their followers with posts that did not tell the full story of Trump's February 2024 visit to the Philadelphia convention.
Russia provided air support for troops in Avdiivka, an apparent first. It could spell trouble for future fighting.
Trump's former fixer sounded the alarm as the former president's debts mount.
Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesA bankruptcy judge ruled on Tuesday that to appeal the $148 million ruling in his recent defamation case, Rudy Giuliani must acquire third-party funding that’s approved by the court.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane issued an order ruling that Giuliani’s financial situation is so precarious, that the fees required to appeal the verdict can’t come from Giuliani’s assets.“Any fees and expenses incurred by the Debtor and his advisors in the Freeman Litigation in connection wi
Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro could be held in contempt of court if he doesn’t turn over to emails he has that are presidential records following a lawsuit and several court orders, a federal judge said on Tuesday.
Barbara Res said the former president "thinks he's gonna get away it."
"One proper president could turn this country around. I firmly believe that," Trump said during the same interview.
The Republican presidential candidate also said her primary rival Trump needs to answer one question about the Russian president.
The results are in from the US academics, and it does not bode well for the GOP nominee
Trump’s rage at Snoop Dogg created “chaos” in his administration’s last moments — and nearly killed clemency for Harry-O
The Supreme Court rejected appeals from Sidney Powell and other Trump allies sanctioned for frivolous challenges to Biden's 2020 victory in Michigan.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyFirst came the internal grumbling about Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.Then came McDaniel’s decision to step down from her post at the end of February as she lost the support of Donald Trump.After that came Trump’s move to put forward a slate of loyalists to take over the party’s top spots—including an election-denying state party chair, a Trump campaign senior adviser, and the former president’s o
Kari Lake acknowledged in an interview on Monday that she didn’t “know who exactly stole the election” after being pressed multiple times for proof that the election had been stolen, but she argued the country’s elections were not secure. Lake, who narrowly lost the Arizona gubernatorial race in 2022 to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), is…
Alyssa Farah Griffin said she cares "the least" about Trump's latest legal case, in which a judge ordered him to pay over $355 million for defrauding banks.
President Biden’s reelection campaign hammered former President Trump on Monday for coming in last among presidents in a new survey. Trump, Biden’s likely rival in November, found himself at the very bottom of the list, while Biden was ranked the 14th-best president in the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, which was conducted from Nov. 15…
ReutersUkraine marked the 10th anniversary of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes Day on Tuesday with a gut-wrenching reminder of what is at stake in the country’s war against Russia.As President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the nation to remember the last protesters killed in Kyiv on February 20, 2014, in the revolution that saw the country break free from Moscow’s grip—a reminder, he said, that “Ukrainians know how to fight for their own freedom”—footage circulated of Russian troops executing three Uk
America's 16th president pardoned the great-great grandfather of its 46th president after a Civil War brawl, long-lost historical records show.