Edmond Santa Fe vs Owasso highlights

- BuzzFeed
Donald Trump's Phone Lock Screen Is Going Viral Because It's Exactly What Everyone Expected It To Be
"This alone would tell me everything I need to know."
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in just a straw hat and string bikini
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini and on Thursday she didn't disappoint. See photos.
- The Canadian Press
Army releases redacted police report on altercation during Trump's Arlington cemetery visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army has released an almost entirely redacted version of the police report describing when a staffer for Donald Trump's campaign reportedly shoved an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was trying to prevent them from photographing a ceremony to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal.
- People
James Franco Says Longtime Friendship with Seth Rogen Is 'Over' After His Controversy: 'We Had 20 Great Years Together'
In 2021, Seth Rogen said he did not have any plans to work with James Franco again, after Franco settled a 2019 sexual misconduct lawsuit
- The Canadian Press
Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived Friday night after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Having A Field Day Over A Picture Of Donald Trump Praying
I, too, would love to know what he was thinking.
- Business Insider
Zelenskyy's new T-shirt riffs on Trump — and annoyed the Kremlin
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
- The Canadian Press
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
- Hello!
Liam Neeson, 72, announces shock news: 'It has to stop at some stage'
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
- The Daily Beast
Trump Gets ‘Sucker’ Punched as He Vows to ‘Fire’ Jack Smith
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
- InStyle
Nicole Kidman's Barely-There Halter Crop Top Almost Exposed Her Entire Torso
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
- FTW Outdoors
Burmese python in Florida tries to swallow 77-pound deer; video
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
- HuffPost
Trump Supporters Get MAGA-Friendly Questions And Their Answers Will Shock You
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
- HuffPost
CNN Data Reporter Makes John Berman’s ‘Hair Hurt’ With New Polling Detail
“Oh my God," Berman responded to Harry Enten's Harris-Trump election scenario.
- HuffPost
Obama Calls BS On Reason For Voting Trump: 'Don’t You Give Him Credit For That'
“Let me make sure you all understand this," the former president told a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia.
- People
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Sunday Shocked the Internet with Her Accent — Here's What Her Dad Has to Say
The singer shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, with wife Nicole Kidman
- HuffPost
Polling Pundit Nate Silver Gives His 'Gut' Prediction On Election Winner
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Aide Says Harris Candidacy Was Killed on ‘The View’
Trump adviser Jason Miller has claimed that an interview with Sunny Hostin on The View might have “killed” Kamala Harris’s chances of winning the White House. Speaking on the ‘Playbook Deep Dive’ podcast, Miller claimed that the vice president’s decision to switch her strategy and embark on a series of media appearances had “backfired.” “Who would have thought that Sunny Hostin from The View really killed Kamala Harris’s candidacy?” said Miller. “But you can make the case that Sunny did.”
- HuffPost UK
Putin Finally Addresses Reports He Had 'Multiple' Phone Calls With Trump After He Left The White House
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
- People
Far-Right House Leader Calls on North Carolina to Preemptively Give Donald Trump Its Electoral Votes
Rep. Andy Harris, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, proposed that the swing state's Republican-controlled legislature could hand their 16 Electoral College votes to Trump regardless of the election results