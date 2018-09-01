Edmonton Eskimos trying not to labour through Monday's big game

Maybe the Labour Day Classic should be renamed Deja Vu Day for the Edmonton Eskimos.

Because time and time again against Calgary, they've been on the losing end of lopsided scores.

The Stampeders have won 10 of the last 12 Labour Day games.

Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly knows full well what's at stake.

'Calgary's been pretty dominant'

"They've got the best record for a reason," said Reilly, who is coming off player-of-the-month honours for August, after throwing for 1,233 yards and nine touchdowns.

"That seems to be the theme every time that we play the Labour Day games," he said. "Because Calgary's been pretty dominant."

Under head coach Jason Maas, the last two Labour Day Classics have ended in blowouts 39-18 and 45-24.

This year, the (6-4) Eskimos are struggling to find a way to be consistent. The team is coming off a 25-24 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

'Just do your job each and every play'

The Aug. 23. game was one where the Esks didn't play a full 60 minutes, losing on a last-minute field goal.

Head coach Maas said that can't happen against the league leading (8-1) Stamps.

"Every play is a game in and of itself," said Maas. "If our guys focus on that one aspect, I think we'll be better for it."

"Just do your job each and every play, and understand that the focus means you've got to focus from one play to the next.

"Looking at the season that we've had so far, we've let some games slip away that we felt we should have won. We're still in a situation where we get to play against the team that's in front of us. And we get two cracks at them."

