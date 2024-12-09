Edmonton fire: Man dies after blaze at north London house

The London Fire Brigade were called (PA Archive)

A man was found dead following a house fire in Edmonton.

The London Fire Brigade were called out to the terraced house on Empire Avenue on Sunday evening.

They found the ground floor ablaze. A man was rescued from the property but was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being called out at 8.48pm the fire was under control by 10.19pm.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Tottenham, Edmonton and Southgate fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.