Edmonton firefighters awarded retroactive 5-year deal with the city after arbitration

Firefighters were called in at 12:46 a.m. in January 2024 to a structure fire on 107 Street and 79 Avenue. (Dave Bajer/CBC - image credit)

Firefighters in Edmonton have been awarded a retroactive deal with the city after five years without a contract.

The Edmonton Fire Fighters' Union represents around 1,308 workers in positions like fire prevention, fire operations, fire investigation, emergency response communications, fire training, logistics, and fleet services. It represents all firefighters below the rank of deputy chief.

The interest arbitration board awarded the contract on Dec. 4. The previous collective agreement expired Dec. 22, 2018. The contract that was just awarded expired at the end of 2023, so firefighters and the city are expected to begin bargaining again soon.

The decision said that COVID-19 could explain part of the reason why it took so long to settle the arbitration.

Here's what the retroactive wage increases look like per year:

1.0 per cent raise Dec. 23, 2018 for a base rate of $103,099.

1.8 per cent raise Dec. 8, 2019 for a base rate of $104,955.

2.0 per cent raise Dec. 20, 2020 for a base rate of $107.054.

3.0 per cent raise Dec. 19, 2021 for a base rate of $110,265.

2.5 per cent raise Dec. 18, 2022 for a base rate of $113,022.

These base rates are typically what a first class firefighter makes, so adjustments for higher and lower ranks are based off this baseline. Adjustment rates vary between 63 per cent for an entry level firefighter to 153 per cent for a platoon chief.

The city proposed a nine per cent wage increase over five years, while the union proposed a 12.6 per cent increase over the same amount of time. It also wanted different effective dates. In the end, the awarded wage increase totals 10.3 per cent.

There were no changes to peer fitness and support requests, vacation requests, and psychologist benefits. Coverage for massage therapy was denied. Health spending was bumped up to $900 per year and coverage for chiropractic and acupuncture services were also increased.

An emailed statement from a city official indicated that the city is still determining the financial impact of the retroactive payments.

"Based on preliminary analysis, we expect the award will be absorbed within the existing 2024 operational budget," Jennifer Flaman, deputy city manager of community services, said in an email.

"We respect our employees and recognize they have been waiting patiently for this decision. … The City has been committed to reaching an agreement that addressed the needs of our employees while remaining fiscally responsible to the taxpayers we serve."

The union argued for an increase in compensation "beyond any normal economic increase" and said one of the main factors was changes in the nature of the job related to the opioid epidemic, homeless encampments and the City's response to those encampments.

The union reported to the arbitration board that firefighters have, among other things:

Had blood spat at them.

Been punched in the head.

Had to separate people fighting.

Had to restrain aggressive patients for the safety of themselves and others.

Encountered booby traps such as a needle being taped to a tree.

Had machetes and other weapons waved at them.

The union said it had reported safety concerns to the city because of issues that arise when dealing with encampments, particularly the lack of self-defence and de-escalation training.