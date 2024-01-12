Edmonton hospital sets up space heaters in emergency room as weather disrupts heating

EDMONTON — Freezing temperatures in Edmonton have forced one of the city's hospitals to fire up temporary heaters in its emergency department.

Officials say the Royal Alexandra Hospital Emergency Department triage and waiting room is experiencing what they call a "temporary heat disruption."

An area within the department is being used to provide a warmer space for those waiting.

The hospital says the problem is being caused by a malfunction in its air handling system, caused by temperatures of -36 C.

Patients were being diverted to other hospitals, but that's no longer happening.

Maintenance staff at the hospital have identified the problem and are working to repair it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press