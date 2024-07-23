Edmonton man found guilty on terrorism charge in United Kingdom

EDMONTON — An Edmonton man has been convicted in the United Kingdom for being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.

RCMP say Khaled Hussein, a Canadian citizen, was heavily involved in al-Muhajiroun, an organization linked to killings and attacks in London.

Mounties had investigated Hussein's online activities, finding he shared information on behalf of Anjem Choudary, a director of the group.

In June 2023, RCMP says investigators learned Hussein was travelling to London and arrested him a month later at Heathrow Airport.

Choudary was also arrested and charged for being a member of the group, directing it and encouraging support.

Both men were found guilty by a jury and are to be sentenced later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press