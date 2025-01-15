Edmonton medical sonographer charged with sexual assault of patient

Investigators believe Aasim Syed Ahmed is still practising as a sonographer and that other patients may have been sexually abused while receiving medical care from him. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Edmonton police have charged a 53-year-old medical sonographer with the sexual assault of a patient, and believe there may be other victims.

In a news release Wednesday, police said that in mid-2024 they became aware that the accused had sexually assaulted a female patient while he administered medical imaging.

The incident took place at a southeast Edmonton ultrasound clinic, police said.

Aasim Syed Ahmed was charged on Aug. 12 with one count of sexual assault.

Police said Wednesday that investigators believe Ahmed is still practising as a sonographer.

Other patients may have been sexually abused while receiving medical care from him, police said.

"Anyone who has been targeted by the accused" is encouraged to contact Edmonton police.