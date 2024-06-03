Edmonton Oilers headed to Stanley Cup finals
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 to earn a spot in the Stanley Cup finals where they will battle to become the first Canadian team in 31 years to hoist the trophy.
