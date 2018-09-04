Edmonton Oilers launch 40th anniversary 'retro' jersey, announce free fan event

Edmonton Oilers fans looking forward to a new season will also get the chance to look back this year, as the team rolls out a 40th-anniversary jersey.

On Tuesday, the team announced players will wear "retro" jerseys four times during the 2018-19 season, in home games against former Smythe Division opponents the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks.

On Twitter, fans seemed to like the new jerseys, with some calling for them to become regular attire.

All season, game-worn jerseys will feature an anniversary patch celebrating the team's five Stanley Cup wins. The patch will also sport the retired numbers of six Hall of Fame former players - Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson and Grant Fuhr.

The Oilers will host a free "Fan Day" at Rogers Place on Sept. 15. An open team scrimmage will start at 10:30 a.m., along with family activities and events. Game-worn Oilers jerseys from different eras will be on display.

Fuhr and Anderson are expected to be there to meet fans and sign autographs.

"Oilers fans are passionate and have a truly unique relationship with the franchise," Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson said in a news release. "The Oilers have existed for 40 years because of the fans, and this milestone is as much a celebration of them as it is of the team."

The Oilers will be announcing more events celebrating the team's 40th season throughout the year.

The team will open the preseason on Sept. 20 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Oilers will kick off the regular season on Oct. 6 against the New Jersey Devils in Gothenburg, Sweden, as part of the NHL's Global Series.

