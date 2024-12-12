Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee hired as Alberta premier's top bureaucrat

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has hired Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee to be her new top bureaucrat.

McFee is to be deputy minister of executive council and head of the Alberta Public Service starting Feb. 24.

He has been the capital city's chief of police since 2019 and has also been in leadership positions with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

McFee, who previously worked as a deputy minister for corrections and policing in Saskatchewan, announced last month he would be leaving his contract early.

Smith says she has worked with McFee on a number of government initiatives and he'll bring a fresh perspective to the office.

McFee says he's deeply committed to the province and to driving positive change in the public service and for all Albertans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press