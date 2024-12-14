Edmonton police commissioner plans to serve 2 final years of his term from Portugal

John McDougall says he won't seek the police commission chair position once his term is up at the end of 2024, but he will complete the remaining two years in his commissioner term from Portugal. (Emma Zhao/CBC - image credit)

John McDougall, a seven-year member of the Edmonton police commission and its current chair, plans to spend two more years on the oversight board from Portugal.

In a statement released Friday, McDougall said he is retiring from his career in the Canadian Armed Forces and moving overseas.

His time as the commission chair is up on Dec. 31, 2024, and he said he won't seek that position again. But his appointment as a commission member lasts until the end of 2026, and McDougall intends to stay on for the rest of his term despite the move to Europe.

"I have resided in Edmonton, and Alberta, for a very long time and my ties to this community do not simply disappear when I step onto an airplane," McDougall said.

"I am also not the first Edmonton police commission member who doesn't reside in the city of Edmonton, so this does not come without precedent."

The city police oversight board is responsible for allocating the Edmonton Police Service budget and establishing policing policies, among other duties. The commission is also currently working toward hiring a new police chief, with Dale McFee stepping down in February.

A police commission spokesperson said McDougall wasn't available for an interview Friday because he is already in Portugal, where it was late at night by mid-afternoon in Edmonton.

McDougall didn't specify who else has been an Edmonton police commission member from elsewhere, or how far away they lived. His statement says there are no residency requirements for commissioners in either municipal or provincial regulations.

Police commission members don't always attend in person, and multiple meetings this year were held virtually.

Minister's office supports decision, McDougall says

The 12-member police commission includes two city councillors and 10 civilian members. Three of those commissioners, including McDougall, are appointed by the provincial government.

According to his statement, he "sought approval from the minister's office, and they supported me in this decision."

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis was asked about McDougall's intent to stay on police commission from Portugal at an unrelated news conference Friday.

Ellis said he'd heard "vaguely" of the planned move, but "I was not aware he would be performing his duties overseas, so it's the first time hearing of this."

Asked over email whether he supports McDougall continuing to serve on police commission remotely, Ellis didn't answer. He responded in a statement that McDougall's "experience and knowledge is vital during this time of change at EPS and at the commission.

"I know John is regularly in Edmonton and engaged with the daily activities of the commission. I look forward to John's continued leadership on the commission at this time," the minister said.

McDougall said he will not seek the honorarium typically provided to commissioners for the rest of his term, and he's told the board he is "available to return for in-person commission business as required."