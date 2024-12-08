Edmonton police investigate infant's suspicious death

Police responded to a report of an infant's sudden death on Saturday afternoon in south Edmonton. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Edmonton police homicide unit has taken over the investigation of a sudden death of an infant in a shopping complex parking lot.

Officers were called to the scene in south Edmonton on Saturday around 2:15 p.m. MT in the area of Parsons Road and Ellerslie Road S.W. The infant was found dead upon arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but police do not believe the death is linked to any of the local businesses in the area.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage who were in the area between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. should contact police at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.