Edmonton police officer charged with assault in incident at downtown LRT station

An EPS officer has been charged with assault after an incident while he was on duty in January 2024. (Kory Siegers/CBC - image credit)

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with assault after an on-duty incident at a downtown LRT station.

Det. Michael Bates, who has been with the force 17 years, was charged Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

He is still on active duty, according to EPS but "employed in a non-patrol and non-supervisory position."

The incident that prompted the criminal charge happened at the Corona LRT station on Jan. 20, 2024, EPS said. No further details were given about what allegedly took place, or what the officer was doing at the time.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch initiated a internal complaint about the officer in March, and a formal investigation started on Apr. 4.

The police statement says the case was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service in Calgary, and in August, prosecutors recommended laying an assault charge.