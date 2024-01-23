Edmonton police sweep Edmonton City Hall following weapons complaint

EDMONTON — Police say they are investigating a weapons complaint at Edmonton City Hall.

They say officers have arrested one person and are doing a sweep of the building.

Roadways around the building have also been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee.

Loud bangs can be heard in video footage of the meeting, before people were told to go to a safe location.

