Edmonton police sweep Edmonton City Hall following weapons complaint
EDMONTON — Police say they are investigating a weapons complaint at Edmonton City Hall.
They say officers have arrested one person and are doing a sweep of the building.
Roadways around the building have also been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.
City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee.
Loud bangs can be heard in video footage of the meeting, before people were told to go to a safe location.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.
The Canadian Press