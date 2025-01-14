Edmonton trumpeter on losing his home on Los Angeles wildfires
Edmonton-raised trumpeter Jens Lindemann says he's counting on music to help carry him through the loss of his Pacific Palisades home. (Jan. 13, 2025)
Edmonton-raised trumpeter Jens Lindemann says he's counting on music to help carry him through the loss of his Pacific Palisades home. (Jan. 13, 2025)
Saskatchewan's new provincial police force has begun interviewing Mounties as it prepares to launch this year, a move critics say highlights concerns of job poaching.Chief Marshal Robert Cameron of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service says the force has received interest from across the country for its positions, including officers from Saskatchewan.A spokesperson with the marshals later confirmed it's been interviewing Saskatchewan Mounties for positions."The opportunity that the marshals service
A jury trial is now underway for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour in a rural area more than four years ago. Eric Wildman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph in 2021.
CBC is taking an in-depth look at the experiences of newcomers. Many say they're struggling to establish themselves. CBC's Aishwarya Dudha speaks to three business owners who say their Canadian dream is still alive in Saskatchewan.
The solo traveler says the woman ‘scoffed aggressively’ when they said no to switching seats
Stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia were mourning the loss of their homes and possessions in LA's devastating fires.
Believe it or not, these residents don't have $4.5 million to spare.
Family Ties star Justine Bateman put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast as “disaster tourists” after they handed out food and other supplies at an evacuation center for victims of the L.A. fires. The former teen star, now 58, played Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox in the hit series, which ran for seven seasons and earned Bateman two Emmy nominations, in 1986 and 1987. Bateman attacked the couple after they were filmed speaking with victims and first responders, writing online over t
"I am often mocked for not using this. Never had one growing up. Never needed one."
It's a stark shift from Kate's last birthday tribute.
Kate Middleton looked amazing in her new birthday portrait on Instagram and the wife of Prince William sported a brand new hair style.
It's only been two weeks.
The Laneige muse was an after-hours vision in timeless partywear - see more
Trump's inauguration will take place on Monday, Jan. 20
If you envision a billionaire's life being filled with yachts, personal butlers and endless luxury, you might be surprised by Mark Cuban's daily routine. Even though the "Shark Tank" star, minority...
Don't mind me; just looking through all my screenshots of my iPhone background.
We all live the same lives.
Netflix fans rave about Insecure, a '10/10' series blending humour and drama, calling it a must-watch and binge-worthy hit.
General Hospital has lost its longest-serving cast member: Leslie Charleson, who had played Dr. Monica Quartermaine since 1977, has died at the age of 79. GH executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed the news of Charleson’s passing on Instagram Sunday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend …
'The Office' star appeared on the series as Albert Ingalls' schoolmate Belinda and, later, his love interest Michele
The reality star was called a hypocrite as people reminded the world about her family's excesses during Southern California's 2022 drought.